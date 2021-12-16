ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Can your pet get COVID-19?

By EMMA H. TOBIN
krcrtv.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Can your pet get COVID-19? Yes, pets and other animals can get the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, but health officials say the risk of them spreading it to people is low. Dogs, cats, ferrets, rabbits, otters, hyenas and white-tailed deer are among the animals...

krcrtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

Doctors Say "Do Not" Do This After Your COVID Booster

The arrival of COVID booster shots can give many of us peace of mind that our immune systems are bolstered against COVID-19 this winter. The colder months are a time when viruses of any kind spread more readily because more people gather indoors. But a booster shot isn't a license to be totally carefree. To ensure your booster shot's optimal effectiveness, these are five things you should never do after receiving a booster. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Has an Urgent New Warning for Vaccinated People

Last year, the winter season brought on a massive COVID surge as people moved indoors and gathered for the holidays against expert recommendations. Now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that more than 196 million people in the U.S. are fully vaccinated—a precaution that wasn't widely available in 2020. But while that might seem like reason enough to celebrate the way we did pre-pandemic, COVID is still circulating at high rates throughout the U.S., and cases are rising. There were nearly 90,000 new cases reported in the last week, which is an increase of more than 16 percent from the week prior, according to the CDC. With another potential surge on the horizon, vaccinated people shouldn't let down their guard completely, health officials caution.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Most People Catch COVID This Way, Experts Find

It's been almost two years since the world has completely changed thanks to COVID, and while we understand the virus more, people are still catching COVID and cases are spiking in certain areas. Eat This, Not That! Health talked to Dr. J. Wes Ulm, MD, Ph.D. a physician-researcher and part of the Heroes of the COVID Crisis series, and Robert G. Lahita MD, Ph.D. ("Dr. Bob"), Director of the Institute for Autoimmune and Rheumatic Disease at Saint Joseph Health and author of the upcoming book Immunity Strong, who explained the five most common ways people are contracting COVID and how we can help avoid getting it. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#Animals#Big Cat#Ap
EatThis

People With COVID Usually Feel This First

There's a new COVID variant—called Omicron—that is cause for concern, as it seems to spread rapidly and scientists don't know yet how dangerous it may be. Its discovery has resulted in travel restrictions from South Africa, the country that alerted the world to the variant first. Although scientists are still studying this new variant, it's important to remain vigilant about the symptoms of the virus that is currently circulating most. Nearly all recent COVID cases are now caused by the highly infectious Delta variant, and research and doctors' anecdotal reports indicate that the symptoms are slightly different. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Is sleeping with your dog in the bed bad?

Every early morning, around 2am, my sleeping partner wakes me up because she’s thirsty and needs a bathroom break. Fortunately for her, she has no trouble going back to sleep. I know this because after this nightly ritual, I’m often wide-awake, listening to her gentle snores. By now, you may...
PETS
HOLAUSA

5 dangerous foods your dog should never eat

We get it, sometimes you want to give your dog a treat, or maybe you just want to share some of your food with your furry friend while you are eating, however it’s important to know what foods are just not adequate or dangerous for your pet, to...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Conscious Cat

How Long Can You Leave Your Cat Alone?

Most cat parents get stressed at the thought of having to leave their cat, even if it’s only for a couple of days. And while you might be tempted to leave your cat for a weekend and just leave enough food and water for her, this is simply not a good idea.
PETS
marthastewart.com

Science Says You Should Probably Pet Your Dog Before You Leave the House

If it were up to our pups, we'd never leave the house. Unfortunately for most of us, that's not an option. Instead, we steel ourselves for those big, sad eyes and promise to be back soon. Ironically, the trait humans love most about dogs (that they thrive on companionship) can...
PETS
Discover Mag

The Truth About Cat People and Dog People

“Dogs have owners, cats have staff.” It’s one of countless aphorisms describing the perceived differences between two of the world’s most popular pets — and the people who love them. The oppositional nature of this relationship has enormous cultural resonance. It’s the premise for comic strips and films. It makes...
PETS
HOLAUSA

Easy tips: How to make cats and dogs get along

Dogs and cats don’t have to be enemies! If you already have a furry friend and want to introduce a new pet to your home, we have some tips to help them get along better and avoid a challenging situation. It’s important that both pets are trained individually...
PETS
homecrux.com

Pet Dry Room by found/Founded Will Keep Your Furry Friend High and Dry

Parents, progeny and pets are probably the only three constants of my life that I would never choose to argue with. With ‘pet-riarchy’ strictly being followed in my house, I may or may not get a hairdryer in the future but my pet is assured to have one of its own.
PETS
SFGate

Pet insurance can help keep costs for your furbaby in check

You might be thinking of adding a furry friend to the family during the holidays. And you’ll be in good company: 70% of U.S. households have a pet, according to the 2021-2022 American Pet Products Association National Pet Owners Survey. As cute as pets are, they’re a financial commitment....
PETS
fox5ny.com

Children and COVID-19 vaccines: What if your child gets the wrong dose?

LOS ANGELES - A Florida woman who took her 5-year-old son to get inoculated for COVID-19 last month said he was accidentally given an adult dose of the vaccine. The woman told FOX Television Stations that she wishes to remain anonymous because she’s been bombarded with messages from anti-vaxxers after she shared her story to the media.
KIDS
Fox News

Dogs, cats, and other animals are contracting COVID-19

Yes, pets and other animals can get the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, but health officials say the risk of them spreading it to people is low. Dogs, cats, ferrets, rabbits, otters, hyenas and white-tailed deer are among the animals that have tested positive, in most cases after contracting it from infected people.
ANIMALS
Marin Independent Journal

Think carefully before giving a pet as a gift

Everyone who’s seen the movie “Lady and the Tramp” is familiar with the opening scene: a wife unwraps a Christmas gift from her husband, expecting to see the pretty hat she’s been eyeing, only to discover a ribbon-clad puppy inside. All big eyes and wagging tail, the adorable puppy is an immediate hit and she’s promptly christened Lady.
PETS
animalfair.com

Pet Proof Your Howliday Home!

The holidays are a festive time for us as well as our pets. However, the endless activities and perpetual distractions can cause us to easily overlook potential dangers to our furry four-legged friends. This holiday season we want to share some holiday hazards and tips to make sure you take preventive measures to protect your pets!
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy