ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

New Ford Ranger MS-RT 2022 review

By Dean Gibson
AutoExpress
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleYes, the Ranger MS-RT is an exercise in style over function, but at least the add-ons don't have a detrimental effect on the Ranger's talents. In fact, it's been made slightly better on-road. The fact that it still qualifies as a commercial vehicle when the Ranger Raptor doesn't means that there...

www.autoexpress.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

This Ultra Rare Corvette Costs A Fortune

The Chevrolet Corvette is one of the most collectible American sports cars out there. From rare oddities to classic restomods, people can't get enough of this car, and Chevrolet can barely keep up with demand for the latest C8. We've converted some very interesting Corvette cars over the years, but every once in a while we come across something really special. This is one of those cars. Listed for sale on Classic Autotrader for an eye-watering $209,995, this 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport Coupe continuation must be one of the coolest-looking 'Vettes we've ever seen, and don't let the continuation label fool you: this ain't no cheap replica, but a Chevrolet-sanctioned build of the highest quality.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

This 647-HP Ford Falcon Is A True Sleeper Sedan

The Ford Mustang is one of the Blue Oval's last-remaining performance cars in the US. Until recently, Australia's Ford Performance Vehicles division also sold the four-door Falcon sports sedan as an alternative. It was last sold in America back in 1970 but the nameplate lived on in Australia until 2016 when the last Falcon rolled off the production line. If it remained in production in the US, it would have been a worthy rival to the Chevrolet SS.
CARS
fordauthority.com

2022 Ford Mustang Is Now CR’s Lowest Rated American Sports Car

Earlier this year, Consumer Reports published a list of the highest scoring American vehicles, and at the time, the 2021 Ford Mustang prevailed over the Chevrolet Camaro and Dodge Challenger to become the publication’s highest rated American sports car. But circumstances have changed, and as Ford Authority previously reported, the organization recently concluded that the 2022 Ford Mustang is expected to boast well below average reliability, as owners have encountered issues with the pony car’s transmission and infotainment system, among other problem areas. Unfortunately, due to the Mustang’s poor showing on its most recent survey, Consumer Reports has downgraded the muscle car’s rating, and its overall score is now lower than its chief American rivals.
CARS
MotorAuthority

Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing: Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2022 nominee

Mark this moment in history, because the flag's been planted and this is the end. The Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing is the unicorn enthusiasts waited for rather impatiently. Now it exists, but it likely won't for long as Cadillac switches to an all-electric lineup. Whether the Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing wins the...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Raptor#Ford Ranger#Economy#Vehicles#The Ranger Raptor#Transit Customs#Ms Rt
gmauthority.com

1948 Chevy COE Crew Cab “Decoliner” Heads To Auction

The Chevy COE (cab over engine), with its bulldog nose, was one of GM’s most distinctive designs. The idea behind placing the cab over the engine gave the driver a more commanding view. The design also allowed for a shorter wheelbase that created a tighter turn radius, enabling the truck access to narrow alleys and tighter corners, all while carrying the same payload as a longer truck. This made the COE popular in crowded cities. There were some disadvantages to the design, as servicing the engine became more complicated, compromised ride quality, the climb in and out of the cab, and summer heat radiated from the engine into the cab.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Ford Introduces New Mustang Supercar Down Under

Everyone knows that the Ford Mustang is incapable of being driven fast on public roads, but here's a little known fact about one of America's most popular sports cars: it's actually pretty good on the track, or at least it is with the right mods and the right helmsman. The Ford Mustang has enjoyed decades of success in motorsport, especially in the highly contested Australian supercars series, and now a new car is on its way to take the 2023 Repco Supercars Championship season by storm. The Ford Mustang GT 'Gen3' Supercar was recently unveiled at Mount Panorama ahead of the infamous Bathurst 1000 race.
CARS
Motorious

Dodge Is Cancelling The Hemi V8

I warned everyone that the disbanding of Dodge’s SRT team was the beginning of the end for high-performance for the brand, but some people just didn’t want to hear it. Then when it came out recently that the Hellcats are getting canceled at the end of 2023 I predicted that would also be the curtain call for all the Hemi V8s, something which was just confirmed.
CARS
gmauthority.com

The Refreshed 2022 GMC Sierra’s Eight Front Ends

The fully refreshed 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 debuted on October 21st with a long list of updates and changes over the preceding 2021 model year and pre-refresh 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited. Among these changes was revised styling for the pickup’s front end, and now, we’re taking another look at the nameplate’s refreshed nose, breaking it down by trim level.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Cars
Motor1.com

2022 Ford Maverick Hybrid Review: Diet Truck

Design | Comfort | Technology | Performance | Safety | Fuel Economy | Pricing | FAQs. As a toddler, I attempted to run over a neighbor in a late 1980s Dodge Omni. How this happened and what motivated me to fail at vehicular manslaughter isn't important, but as my family tells it, the incident is what prompted my dad to buy his first pickup truck. I was too short to reach the door handles on the Dodge Ram he replaced the Omni with, and therefore, I couldn't maim my fellow residents until I was taller.
BUYING CARS
Carscoops

Chevrolet’s Decade Old Miray Concept Was The Original Corvette E-Ray

Chevrolet is working on a hybrid Corvette, which has been tentatively dubbed the E-Ray. It’s expected to have a 6.2-liter V8 engine as well as a small battery pack that powers a pair of front-mounted electric motors. This is rumored to give the car all-wheel drive and a combined output of around 650 hp (485 kW / 659 PS)
CARS
fordauthority.com

2022 Ford Ranger Production Pushed Back Two Days

Though the all-new, next-generation Ford Ranger was recently revealed in international market form, the 2022 Ford Ranger will soon enter production and mark the beginning of the end for the long-running current-gen model. Back in September, Ford Authority reported that 2022 Ford Ranger production was scheduled to begin at the Ford Michigan Assembly Plant on December 13th, 2021. However, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority that 2022 Ranger production has been pushed back two days, to December 15th, 2021.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

The 2023 Ford Ranger Might Get the Coolest Ford Bronco Features

The upcoming 2023 Ford Ranger is already highly anticipated, but the excitement is ramping up. The 2021 Ford Bronco has been eating up most of the air around the Ford world. With the Bronco waiting list being years long, the 2023 Ford Ranger might add excitement to the available Ford lineup. The 2023 Ford Ranger looks like it will be getting all the coolest Bronco accessories from its insane extras list.
CARS
MotorAuthority

Hyundai Elantra N: Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2022 nominee

With the Elantra N, Hyundai has turned a boring compact sedan into one of the best values for enthusiasts. The Hyundai Elantra N was barely a blip on our radar until late in the year when West Coast Editor Brian Wong drove it and insisted it should be part of the bumper crop of nominees for Motor Authority's Best Car To Buy 2022 award. Wong was floored at the value proposition the Elantra N presented for $32,925.
BUYING CARS
fordauthority.com

Wooden 2013 Ford Mustang GT Model Looks Impressively Realistic: Video

YouTuber Woodworking Art has been carving out impressively realistic car recreations from blocks of wood for some time now, with a collection including a number of Blue Oval products such as a 2020 Ford Ranger Raptor with a working suspension, another Ranger Raptor with a host of “modifications,” and a 1967 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 as well. Now, the talented woodworker is back with yet another cool wooden creation that replicates a 2013 Ford Mustang GT.
ENTERTAINMENT
fordauthority.com

Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Crate Engine Gets Price Increase After Debut

As Ford Authority reported last month, Ford’s supercharged 5.2L Predator V8 – which cranks out 760 horsepower and 625 pound-feet of torque in the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 – is now available to purchase as a crate engine in addition to being available through the Ford Parts catalog, a fact that Ford Authority exclusively reported last November. However, the Shelby GT500 crate engine has received a price increase roughly a month after its launch, from the original price of $25,995 to $27,295.
CARS
MotorAuthority

Ford Ranger-based Volkswagen Amarok teased ahead of 2022 debut

Ford in November revealed the global version of its redesigned Ranger which is due on sale in the U.S. next year as a 2023 model. The new Ranger and its updated T6 body-on-frame platform will also be the basis for a redesigned Volkswagen Amarok set for debut in 2022. We've...
CARS
arcamax.com

Roadshow: 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor review: Brutal, but not overkill

The Ford F-150 Raptor, and the SVT Lightning before it, helped kickstart a horsepower race in the pickup truck segment that has resulted in Hellcat-powered office buildings that can nearly blot out the sun on an entire city block. But not everything needs to be a contest, and truly putting a 700-some-odd-horsepower pickup truck to use in daily life is nearly impossible. That's why I'd wager that, thanks to some quality upgrades for 2021, the Ford F-150 Raptor provides the superior blend between high-end truck performance and, frankly, whatever remains of sanity these days.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy