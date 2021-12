People ask a lot of modern crossovers and SUVS. Theses utility vehicles need to transport passengers, haul gear, and tow trailers; sometimes all at once. So, what is best the SUV for the task, specifically tasks that involve an external trailer being towed behind the vehicle? It really depends on how it is being used. Not everyone is going to need a 10,000 lbs. tow rating to transport two people with a small paddle board trailer. Others though may have a family of five and a 38-foot travel trailer they hope to vacation in, and need maximum trailering capacity.

