Lawmakers and immigration advocates are looking for a lifeline for a soon-to-expire program providing a pathway to citizenship for Liberians living in the United States.Why it matters: Some eligible Liberians who don't apply for the program could be at risk of deportation next summer, when current temporary protections are set to expire. The big picture: The Liberian Refugee Immigration Fairness (LRIF) provision, passed in 2019, was meant to provide permanent residency and protection from deportation to Liberians who fled conflict at home in the 1990s and 2000s.The program's passage was a big deal for Minnesota's Liberian population, which at more...

IMMIGRATION ・ 2 DAYS AGO