Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-23741-5, published online 16 June 2021. In the original version of this Article, the label of the domain structure that has 612 amino acids presented in Fig. 1a was given incorrectly as "AtCRY1". The correct label should be written as "AtCRY2". The display of Fig. 1 has been updated in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.

