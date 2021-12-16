ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

The jet stream took a sharp turn, and the US got unprecedented tornado weather in December – here’s what happened

By The Associated Press
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cQiU1_0dOTDqWK00

William Gallus Iowa State University

Extremely powerful winds swept across a large part of the U.S. on Dec. 15, 2021, hitting several states with hurricane-force gusts. Record temperatures helped generate tornadoes in Iowa, winds spread grass fires and dust clouds in Kansas, and wind damage was reported from northern New Mexico and Colorado into the Midwest. The National Weather Service described it as a “historical weather day” with a “never-before-seen storm outlook.”

We asked atmospheric scientist William Gallus, whose office at Iowa State University was at the heart of the storms, to explain what caused the extreme weather and why it was so unusual.

What happened in the atmosphere to trigger such extreme weather over such a wide area?

We were seeing very strong winds because of a very powerful disturbance in the jet stream. That disturbance helped to create a very intense low-pressure system, which creates strong winds and storms. But the low pressure wasn’t what made this event unusual.

It was unprecedented because an incredible amount of warm air got pulled up from the south ahead of the storm.

Here in Iowa, temperatures were the hottest they’ve ever been in December, with temperatures in the mid 70s on Dec. 15, and a very unusual amount of humidity came up with those temperatures. That’s why we were seeing tornado warningsacross the region – and reports of tornado damage.

Tornadoes are extremely rare in Iowa in December. Minnesota, which had never had a tornado in December, also had tornado warnings and a possible sighting.

The wind speeds with this particular system were about as strong as we’ve seen. But it was all of the other weather parameters coming together in December that put this storm system off the scale.

With the warm moist air, we also had thunderstorms, and thunderstorms tend to make the winds even stronger. If you went up 1,000 feet in the sky, you would find it’s much windier up there. When you have thunderstorms, the rain helps create a current of wind that goes downward, which we call a downdraft. If you have this downdraft, it tends to carry the really strong winds down to the ground. Thunderstorms in the conditions we were seeing could bring winds that could easily get over 80 mph.

Colorado saw wind gusts over 100 mph. What happened there?

In Colorado, the mountains also help accelerate the wind.

The winds have to rise over the Rocky Mountains. If you get a temperature inversion, where the temperature actually starts to go up rather than down as you get higher in the atmosphere just above the top of the mountains, it can act like a lid that traps the momentum of the wind going over the mountains. The wind can’t really spread out, so instead it rushes downward once you’re on the east side of the mountains.

With anything going downward, gravity accelerates it, just like if you drop a ball from the top of a skyscraper. The same thing happens to these winds. As they flow down the east face of the Rockies, they accelerate.

When you’re on the leeward side of a mountain range, like Denver and Boulder, winds in those areas can get really strong as they’re descending.

What role does the jet stream play in a storm like this?

When we get a low-pressure system, it’s because of wiggles that are happening in the jet steam. We call them troughs in meteorology.

If you look at a map showing the jet stream, the jet stream looks like a roller coaster – it oscillates up and down, from north to south. Any time you’re out ahead of one of these troughs, where the jet stream bends down toward the south and then back toward the north, the air must rise out ahead of it, and this results in a low-pressure system. The winds that blow around it can become very strong.

In this case, there was an especially sharp trough in the jet stream, almost in a “V” shape, that intensified the effect.

Is there a connection between this storm and the deadly tornadoes that hit Kentucky and other states on Dec. 10-11?

It’s hard to say if there was one trigger somewhere on the planet that managed to create these two different ripples in the jet stream.

What’s interesting is that there is La Niña going on in the Pacific Ocean. When we have La Niña conditions, we often find that the far northern part of the United States ends up colder than normal and the south ends up warmer, so you have this bigger contrast in temperatures than normal and it often leads to a stronger jet stream.

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article here: https://theconversation.com/the-jet-stream-took-a-sharp-turn-and-the-us-got-unprecedented-tornado-weather-in-december-heres-what-happened-173904.

Comments / 0

Related
AccuWeather

Wintry storm to bring December reality check to Northeast

Snow is forecast to return to part of the northeastern United States this weekend, but rain will fall on other areas and could dampen hopes for a white Christmas. Last-minute shoppers in the Northeast should have rain gear in hand and others may need an ice scraper if they plan on hitting stores on the last Saturday before Christmas, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
ENVIRONMENT
uticaphoenix.net

8 feet of snow possible in mountains as powerful storm

{ // query dom only after user click if (!vdContainer) { vdContainer = document.getElementById(‘videoDetailsContainer’); vdShow = document.getElementById(‘vdt_show’), vdHide = document.getElementById(‘vdt_hide’); } vdContainer.hidden = !(vdContainer.hidden); // show/hide elements if (vdContainer.hidden) { vdShow.hidden = false; vdHide.hidden = true; } else { if (!flagCaption) { flagCaption = true; fireCaptionAnalytics() } vdShow.hidden = true; vdHide.hidden = false; } }); function fireCaptionAnalytics () { let analytics = document.getElementById(“pageAnalytics”); try { if (analytics) { analytics.fireEvent(`${ga_data.route.basePageType}|${section}|${subsection}|streamline|expandCaption`); } else { if (window.newrelic) window.newrelic.noticeError(‘page analytics tag not found’); } } catch (e) { if (window.newrelic) window.newrelic.noticeError(e); } } }()); ]]>
ENVIRONMENT
fox9.com

Man killed by falling tree during Southern Minnesota storm

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 9) - At least one person died as a result of the storms that moved across Minnesota Wednesday night. A 65-year-old man was killed by a falling tree in Haverhill Township near Rochester, according to Lt. Lee Rossman of the Olmstead County Sheriff’s Office. Emergency responders...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Iowa State
State
Colorado State
State
Kentucky State
State
Minnesota State
OutThere Colorado

FORECAST: Here's when the next snowfall is expected to hit Colorado

Another snowstorm has come and gone in western Colorado, overshadowed in the news by a swell of monstrous winds that hit the eastern half of the state on Wednesday. While 100-plus mile per hour winds were slamming the Front Range and beyond throughout yesterday (resulting in snow squalls, massive walls of dust, and many problems on the roads, among other concerns), double-digit snow totals were dropping in the mountains.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado Warnings#Wind Speeds#Jet Stream#Extreme Weather#Iowa State University
mprnews.org

'Like a bomb exploded': On the ground after storms in southern MN

Survey crews from the National Weather Service office in the Twin Cities were in southern Minnesota Thursday to check reports of tornado touchdowns in the area the night before. As of early Thursday afternoon, they had confirmed there was a tornado in Lewiston, Minn. The area was under tornado warnings...
MINNESOTA STATE
Myhighplains.com

Hurricane-force wind gusts in Colorado, dust storms in Kansas, tornadoes in Iowa in December – here’s what fueled a day of extreme storms

We were seeing very strong winds because of a very powerful disturbance in the jet stream. That disturbance helped to create a very intense low-pressure system, which creates strong winds and storms. But the low pressure wasn’t what made this event unusual. It was unprecedented because an incredible amount...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Bring Me The News

Here's a list of the highest wind gusts in Minnesota

The historic storm system that brought winter storm, severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings to Minnesota on Wednesday has exited the region, but not before leaving behind a laundry list of damage reports and dangerous travel conditions. All of the crazy weather was partially a product of an incredibly strong low-pressure...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Independent

US has windiest day on record as storms batter Midwest

Heavy winds have battered parts of the US in recent weeks, which culminated in the windiest day on record, new data suggests. According to the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center, at least 55 reports of hurricane-force thunderstorm wind gusts were tracked across the Great Plains and the Midwest on Wednesday.Over 80 million people were affected by weather alerts during this 24 hours period, with 300 individual weather warnings being issued. “I’ve been doing this 30 years, and we’re seeing things today in the CNN Weather Center we have never seen before,” CNN meteorologist Tom Sater said.While the...
ENVIRONMENT
WGAU

At least 5 dead as Midwest rocked by hurricane-force winds

OMAHA, Neb. — (AP) — At least five people died as a powerful and extremely unusual storm system swept across the Great Plains and Midwest amid unseasonably warm temperatures, spawning hurricane-force winds and possible tornadoes in Nebraska, Iowa and Minnesota. In southeastern Minnesota, Olmsted County Sheriff’s Lt. Lee...
ENVIRONMENT
Boston 25 News WFXT

At least 5 dead as Midwest rocked by hurricane-force winds

OMAHA, Neb. — (AP) — At least five people died as a powerful and extremely unusual storm system swept across the Great Plains and Midwest amid unseasonably warm temperatures, spawning hurricane-force winds and possible tornadoes in Nebraska, Iowa and Minnesota. In southeastern Minnesota, Olmsted County Sheriff’s Lt. Lee...
OMAHA, NE
KSBW.com

Atmospheric river is a win for California: Snowpack goes from 19% to 83% of average

The drought is far from over in California, but this week's atmospheric river may have begun to put a small dent in the state's worrisome water deficit. While a prior October atmospheric event earlier in the year brought historic rainfall totals to Northern California, this most recent storm delivered drenching rains to both the north and the south and blasted the Sierra Nevada with snow. Locations across the state reported impressive storm totals, from 11 inches of rain atop Mount Tamalpais in Marin County, to over 60 inches of snow at the UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab in Soda Springs, to 8.18 inches at San Marcos Pass in Santa Barbara County.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WMUR.com

Plowable snow likely for most of New Hampshire on Saturday

MANCHESTER, N.H. — After a bright and windy Friday, clouds lower and thicken early Saturday ahead of the first statewide snowfall of the season. Snow will likely start around midday, give or take an hour or so. The precipitation will remain all snow for most areas, but some rain could mix in for southern and southeastern New Hampshire.
MANCHESTER, NH
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
60K+
Followers
4K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy