Libyans in dark over election with eight days to go

By Syndicated Content
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTUNIS/TRIPOLI (Reuters) – Eight days before Libyans were meant to cast presidential votes, there is utter confusion over the fate of an election that has not yet been formally delayed but that has almost no chance of going ahead on time. The planned Dec. 24 vote, along with...

Reuters

In Libya, Gaddafi leadership bid opens old wounds

TRIPOLI, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Mustafa Ftis paid a heavy price for joining protests against Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. When security forces opened fire on a demonstration in Tripoli's main square, he said he recalled seeing many casualties before being shot in the leg, bundled into a car and taken away for more than two weeks of physical and mental torture.
ADVOCACY
The Associated Press

Tunisian president announces referendum, future elections

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisian President Kais Saied has prolonged the suspension of parliament and announced a national referendum, almost five months after dismissing his government and granting himself sweeping powers. The announcement, he said, was an answer to many Tunisians’ demand for political change. “To those who...
WORLD
Person
Muammar Gaddafi
Reuters

Libyan political body calls for election delay as disputes grow

TRIPOLI, Dec 8 (Reuters) - A Libyan political body on Wednesday called for a Dec. 24 presidential election to be delayed to February amid growing jostling over the rules and legal basis of a vote aimed at ending a decade of instability. The statement by the High State Council (HSC),...
WORLD
Somali Islamist insurgents make gains as government and allies fall out

MOGADISHU (Reuters) – Somali Islamists have captured a town in the semi-autonomous central state of Galmudug, residents said, part of a string of incursions underscoring the group’s gains amid divisions between the central government and its erstwhile allies in the region. The gains – in towns free of...
POLITICS
The Atlantic

Why Are Republicans Siding With Russia?

There’s been a lot of anger this week over Fox News’s born-again populist, Tucker Carlson, going all in on attacking NATO and siding with Russia at the very moment that Russian President Vladimir Putin is massing a gigantic military force on Ukraine’s border. But Carlson, this century’s Vladimir Pozner, has long been a Putin apologist. He’s just throwing off any last pretenses of whose side he’s on in the ongoing global contest between democracy and authoritarianism. (Spoiler: It’s not democracy.)
U.S. POLITICS
Telegraph

Angela Merkel 'blocked US from arming Ukraine against Russia'

Angela Merkel blocked the US from selling arms to Ukraine to defend itself against a possible Russian invasion, it has emerged. Details published in the German media appear to confirm Ukrainian claims that Mrs Merkel’s government effectively vetoed Nato allies from supplying weapons to Kyiv. Under the former chancellor,...
POLITICS
MSNBC

Biden's Russia dealings may be the death knell of American credibility

President Joe Biden fancies himself a dealmaker. He has taken the sensibilities he cultivated in the Senate and applied them to the presidency, where he seems to operate under the assumption that statesmanship and diplomatic procedure can resolve even the thorniest of crises. Now, Russia is putting that assumption to the test. His willingness to bend and flex in the face of unreasonable demands from an irresponsible nation are potentially quite dangerous.
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

German warship enters South China Sea on 1st deployment to region in 20 years

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. The frigate Bayern is sailing through the South China Sea as part of the first deployment of a German warship to the Indo-Pacific in almost 20 years. The deployment marks a shift in Germany’s strategy toward...
MILITARY
Newsweek

Iran's State-Run Newspaper Threatens Israel With Airstrikes for 'Just One Wrong Move!'

One of Iran's state-run newspapers published an article Wednesday threatening to attack Israel with airstrikes for "just one wrong move!" The article was printed in the Tehran Times, one of three major English-language newspapers published by the Iranian government. The Times, like most papers in Iran, is "funded by and ideologically connected to political parties or politicians," according to the Council on Foreign Relations.
MIDDLE EAST
AOL Corp

Russia is supposedly banned from the Olympics. Putin says he's going anyway

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that he will attend the upcoming Beijing Olympics — despite his country technically being barred from the Games. Russia is one year into a two-year ban on official competition in the Olympics and major world championships. The ban, which is punishment for a comprehensive state-sponsored doping scheme, allows clean Russian athletes to participate in the Games as "neutral athletes." Many anti-doping advocates have criticized it as a "watered-down" "farce."
SPORTS
Fox News

Nikki Haley on 'America Reports': Will take a 'miracle' for Biden to stand up to China, Putin

Former U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley was asked on Tuesday about whether President Biden would show "strength" as Russia and China attempt to expand their reach. NIKKI HALEY: I mean, not unless a miracle happens. He hasn’t shown any strength the entire time he’s been in the presidency. But let’s look at the bigger picture here. I think if you look at the Trump administration, President Trump and the administration, we sanctioned Russians, we fought against the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, and we gave Ukraine anti-tank missiles. We did everything that showed strength. Same with China. We went and countered them and showed strength. The idea, all of that was for deterrence. You didn’t see Russia pushing on Ukraine. You didn’t see China pushing on Taiwan. The reason you’re seeing that now is because they smell weakness from America.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Taliban appeal again for UN seat after Afghan ambassador quits

The Taliban made a fresh appeal on Friday for Afghanistan's seat at the United Nations after the ambassador of the former US-backed government left his post. The UN seat, and some other embassies abroad, are at the centre of a tug-of-war between exiled diplomats of the old government and Afghanistan's new Islamist rulers.
WORLD

