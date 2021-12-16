Red Wings on the road against Carolina tonight

The Detroit Red Wings are on the outside looking in when it comes to the playoffs. Being a favorite and expecting they will make it is an unpopular opinion. However, things keep changing for this team, and it looks more and more like they might just go out there and shock everyone.
DETROIT, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Detroit Red Wings return to Little Caesars Arena to host the New York Islanders tonight. Detroit has lost its last three games and sits in fifth place in the Atlantic Division with 29 points. New York enters action with 19 points and is in the basement of the Metropolitan Division.
COVID-19 cases have spiked throughout the sports world the past several days, especially in the NHL. On Wednesday, the Detroit Red Wings placed forwards Robby Fabbri and Michael Rasmussen in COVID protocol. The Carolina Hurricanes had six players placed in protocol on Tuesday and their game against the Minnesota Wild...
The Detroit Red Wings will host the New York Islanders who are on a one game winning streak after defeating New Jersey 4-2 on Saturday. Detroit won the first meeting between the two teams 4-3 on December 4 in Elmont, NY. Game time tonight is 7:30 PM ET at LCA...
Detroit Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill has some trepidation about Thursday’s game at Carolina, and beyond that, Dylan Larkin said it would be unfortunate if any Olympians had to quarantine in China. The NHL is experiencing a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases. Many players and team personnel are entering...
RALEIGH — Nino Niederreiter’s second goal of the game 18 seconds into the third period was the tiebr... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
Detroit — Again, a return to Little Caesars Arena proved to be the cure the Red Wings needed to right all their ills. Returning home with a three-game losing streak — including two lackluster losses in St. Louis and Colorado — the Wings looked like a different team Tuesday while defeating the New York Islanders, 2-1.
The Canes will be playing with two below a full roster even AFTER using the emergency provision. This is all dependent on nobody else ending up in the protocol today. Ruff also reported that Andersen was the first goalie off the ice, so it’s all but confirmed he’s starting.
The Detroit Red Wings were not able to get past a COVID-ridden Carolina Hurricane squad in a 5-3 loss. Lucas Raymond collected two assists, now with 27 points on the season (leads all rookies). First Period. The first period saw a flurry of goals, with five scored throughout. The Hurricanes...
RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes are set to return to the ice this evening, taking on the Detroit Red Wings at PNC Arena. Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes.com/Listen, Hurricanes App. Canes Record: 19-7-1 (39 Points, 2nd - Metropolitan Division) Canes Last Game: 2-1 Loss to the Vancouver Canucks on...
The Detroit Red Wings are an improved team this season, propelled by some stellar performances from the trio of rookies – how have the special teams faired during this stretch of improved play?. The power play has been one of the biggest improvements made by this year. Statistically, it...
ST. LOUIS–It’s fitting that the Blues are in Dallas to face the Stars Tuesday night. The teams are going at it hours after Ben Bishop, who played in goal for both clubs, and in one of the most memorable games in Stanley Cup postseason history, tearfully announced his retirement from the NHL.
BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins played the Flames two days before Calgary put six players and one coach in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Now two Bruins are in protocol.
The first player placed in protocol was forward Craig Smith. About 90 minutes later, the Bruins announced that star winger Brad Marchand was placed in COVID-19 protocols, too.
Despite missing three games due to a suspension, Marchand leads the Bruins in goals (11) and assists (16) this season. Smith has two goals and five assists in his 19 games this season.
On Monday, the NHL postponed Calgary games through Thursday amid the team’s COVID...
Speaking to the media after Tuesday’s 4-1 loss to the Vegas Golden Knight, Boston Bruins forward Taylor Hall said that losing Brad Marchand and Craig Smith to COVID-19 protocols was “disheartening,” but not an excuse.
Comments / 0