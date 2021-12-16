ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Red Wings on the road against Carolina tonight

By Ken Delaney
 21 hours ago

RALIEGH, NC (WKZO AM/FM) – The Detroit Red Wings will skate against the...

Red Wings host Islanders tonight, extend contract for Fabbri

DETROIT, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Detroit Red Wings return to Little Caesars Arena to host the New York Islanders tonight. Detroit has lost its last three games and sits in fifth place in the Atlantic Division with 29 points. New York enters action with 19 points and is in the basement of the Metropolitan Division.
NHL
Red Wings place Fabbri, Rasmussen in COVID protocol; game on in Carolina

COVID-19 cases have spiked throughout the sports world the past several days, especially in the NHL. On Wednesday, the Detroit Red Wings placed forwards Robby Fabbri and Michael Rasmussen in COVID protocol. The Carolina Hurricanes had six players placed in protocol on Tuesday and their game against the Minnesota Wild...
NHL
State
Minnesota State
Red Wings express trepidation about Carolina game, Olympics

Detroit Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill has some trepidation about Thursday’s game at Carolina, and beyond that, Dylan Larkin said it would be unfortunate if any Olympians had to quarantine in China. The NHL is experiencing a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases. Many players and team personnel are entering...
NHL
Niederreiter scores 2, short-handed Carolina beats Red Wings

RALEIGH — Nino Niederreiter’s second goal of the game 18 seconds into the third period was the tiebr... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
NHL
Red Wings snap 3-game skid with 2-1 win against Islanders

Detroit — Again, a return to Little Caesars Arena proved to be the cure the Red Wings needed to right all their ills. Returning home with a three-game losing streak — including two lackluster losses in St. Louis and Colorado — the Wings looked like a different team Tuesday while defeating the New York Islanders, 2-1.
NHL
Detroit Red Wings @ Carolina Hurricanes: Updates, Lineups, Keys to the Game

The Canes will be playing with two below a full roster even AFTER using the emergency provision. This is all dependent on nobody else ending up in the protocol today. Ruff also reported that Andersen was the first goalie off the ice, so it’s all but confirmed he’s starting.
NHL
Person
Robby Fabbri
Recap: Depleted Carolina Hurricanes overcome Red Wings, 5-3

The Detroit Red Wings were not able to get past a COVID-ridden Carolina Hurricane squad in a 5-3 loss. Lucas Raymond collected two assists, now with 27 points on the season (leads all rookies). First Period. The first period saw a flurry of goals, with five scored throughout. The Hurricanes...
NHL
Preview: Canes vs. Red Wings

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes are set to return to the ice this evening, taking on the Detroit Red Wings at PNC Arena. Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes.com/Listen, Hurricanes App. Canes Record: 19-7-1 (39 Points, 2nd - Metropolitan Division) Canes Last Game: 2-1 Loss to the Vancouver Canucks on...
NHL
Red Wings: Checking in on the special teams

The Detroit Red Wings are an improved team this season, propelled by some stellar performances from the trio of rookies – how have the special teams faired during this stretch of improved play?. The power play has been one of the biggest improvements made by this year. Statistically, it...
NHL
Bruins Place Brad Marchand, Craig Smith In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins played the Flames two days before Calgary put six players and one coach in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Now two Bruins are in protocol. The first player placed in protocol was forward Craig Smith. About 90 minutes later, the Bruins announced that star winger Brad Marchand was placed in COVID-19 protocols, too. Despite missing three games due to a suspension, Marchand leads the Bruins in goals (11) and assists (16) this season. Smith has two goals and five assists in his 19 games this season. On Monday, the NHL postponed Calgary games through Thursday amid the team’s COVID...
NHL
