Bank of England raises interest rate to 0.25%

By Syndicated Content
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – The Bank of England raised its main interest rate to...

UK retailers enjoy strong sales growth in November

LONDON (Reuters) -British retail sales rose more strongly than expected last month, helped by Black Friday discounts, early Christmas shopping and an absence of lockdown restrictions that closed many stores a year earlier, official figures showed on Friday. Retail sales rose by 1.4% in November and were 4.7% higher than...
HSBC fined $85 million for anti-money laundering failings

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain’s financial regulator said on Friday that it had fined HSBC 63.95 million pounds ($85.16 million) for failings in its anti-money laundering processes. The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said it had found that three key parts of HSBC’s transaction monitoring systems showed serious weaknesses over a period...
The Independent

Central banks give traders reasons to be cheerful

Stock markets in London bounced back from a week of malaise on Thursday after the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England whispered encouragement into the ears of global traders.Financial stocks, including some of the UK’s biggest banks, were among the top risers on the day thanks to a spike at midday as the Bank announced a surprise interest rate hike.The Bank’s decision makers voted overwhelmingly to more than double rates to 0.25%, from an earlier record low.The FTSE 100 rose 89.86 points to 7260.61, a 1.3% increase compared with Wednesday’s close. The rise means that the index has recovered...
Reuters

BoE hikes, Fed pivots, ECB rolls slow as pandemic exits diverge

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Britain became the first G7 economy to hike interest rates since the onset of the pandemic on Thursday, with the U.S. Federal Reserve also signalling plans to tighten in 2022 but the European Central Bank only slightly reining in stimulus. The different paths taken by major...
UK, Australia sign deal forecast to create 10 billion pounds in extra trade

LONDON/SYDNEY (Reuters) -Britain and Australia on Thursday signed a free trade deal projected to eventually boost bilateral trade by over 10 billion pounds ($13.3 billion), eliminating tariffs, opening up sectors like agriculture and allowing freer movement for service-sector professionals. The elimination of tariffs on Australian wine, and a tariff-free quota...
Central banks step up pace of their great stimulus retreat

LONDON (Reuters) – The last major central bank meetings of 2021 are over and the dividing lines are clear: those policymakers unnerved enough by high inflation to begin reversing pandemic-era stimulus now and those adamant that ultra-loose policy is still necessary. The Bank of England on Thursday became the...
S&P dumps Chinese property giant Evergrande into default

LONDON (Reuters) – The poster child of China’s property crisis China Evergrande Group was officially declared in default by credit rating agency S&P Global on Friday after the sprawling firm missed a bond payment earlier this month. “We assess that China Evergrande Group and its offshore financing arm...
Don’t cut off euro clearing in London for now, says EU watchdog

LONDON (Reuters) – London’s two big derivatives clearing houses should not be cut off from customers in the European Union until there are ‘incentives’ to shift business to the bloc such as capital charges, the EU’s securities watchdog said on Friday. Even before Brexit, EU...
DailyFx

Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update

There is still some room for BOE rate hike pricing to rise further in the near-term, though it should be noted that there are over three 25-bps rate hikes priced-in through the end of 2022. The Euro remains disadvantaged relative to its major counterparts as a result of the ECB’s...
Reuters

Turkey working to ease banks' capital strains amid lira crash - sources

ISTANBUL, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Turkey's authorities are working on possible relief measures for banks caught between a currency crash and existing capital requirements, including a potential capital injection for state banks, according to three sources familiar with discussions. The Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK) is considering adding more...
Reuters

Stampede for stocks as central banks act on inflation

LONDON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - World stocks marched back towards record highs on Thursday as surging inflation saw Britain and Norway hike interest rates and the ECB trim its super-sized bond buying programme a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve had accelerated its withdrawal. It was a jam-packed day. Turkey's...
Reuters

ECB's Villeroy: We are "probably" close to inflation peak

PARIS (Reuters) - ECB policymaker and French central bank head Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Friday that inflation was “probably” close its peak in the Euro zone. “We are converging towards our goal of 2% inflation in 2023 and 2024,” he said. The ECB raised its...
