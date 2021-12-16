Bank of England raises interest rate to 0.25%

Stock markets in London bounced back from a week of malaise on Thursday after the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England whispered encouragement into the ears of global traders.Financial stocks, including some of the UK’s biggest banks, were among the top risers on the day thanks to a spike at midday as the Bank announced a surprise interest rate hike.The Bank’s decision makers voted overwhelmingly to more than double rates to 0.25%, from an earlier record low.The FTSE 100 rose 89.86 points to 7260.61, a 1.3% increase compared with Wednesday’s close. The rise means that the index has recovered...

MARKETS ・ 20 HOURS AGO