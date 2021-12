Seeing as how it's already mid-December, we feel fairly confident in stating that the new Ford Maverick pickup truck is one of the most important vehicles to go on sale this year. (Hence, y'know, why we named it to our list of the 10 Best New Vehicles of the Year as part of our annual GP100 awards.) After all, the Maverick combines many of the best attributes of passenger cars (a comfortable ride, good fuel economy, an easy-to-handle size) and pickups (a capacious bed, boxy styling) — all at a price starting well below $25,000. It's the sort of vehicle we're shocked nobody thought of offering to truck-hungry Americans before.

