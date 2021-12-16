ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry the hero: Connecticut mom credits family dog with saving baby’s life

GLASTONBURY, Conn. ( WTNH ) — A Connecticut family’s dog is receiving all the praise and treats this week for an incredible reason. His owner credits the dog with saving her baby’s life.

On Monday night, Kelly Dowling’s baby girl had a cold, so she put her down in the crib to rest.

Dozens of furry friends find new families after ‘MEGA Pet Adoption Event and Holiday Extravaganza’ in Roanoke

Henry, the family’s Boston Terrier, kept letting himself into the nursery even though his owner repeatedly told him not to. He did it five times.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XfiFl_0dOTCh4U00
Henry the Boston Terrier / Photo: Kelly Dowling

“This time, he woke her up and when she started crying, I knew there was something wrong with the way she was crying. She didn’t sound right. So I took her downstairs and she was struggling to get air,” Dowling said. “The fact that he was so persistent and he didn’t go hide or stop when I told him to stop, he had to have known or maybe smelled something or heard something.”

Dog helps daughter through anxiety, gets adopted by her family

Dowling said they rushed the baby to Connecticut Children’s and the doctor essentially sucked out all the congestion that was making it difficult for her to breathe. She is doing much better now.

As for Henry, he got all of his Christmas treats early for being such a good boy.

