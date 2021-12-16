Parasitic honeybee mite jolts in the hive and uses vibrations to sense where it is

Owners and producers of sheep and goats are sometimes battling intestinal parasites common in ruminant livestock. These animals, more than other livestock species, are most at risk of contracting helminths and parasitic worms. However, promising results from recent research conducted by Ohio State University graduate Dr. Shirron LeShure, PhD., show that some fruit by-products, including grape pomace and pomegranate husks, may be effective at decreasing and even eliminating growth and activity of intestinal parasites. Dr. LeShure’s ultimate goal is to be able to introduce this as a practical method of preventing intestinal parasites by using fruit by-product as a natural anthelmintic. This would allow small ruminant producers to manage intestinal parasites in a more cost-effective and sustainable way. You can find more information on the study, along with the latest results, by searching the project number GNC12-161 at the SARE website.
