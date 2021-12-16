ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Are you tipping enough? Your data-filled guide to tipping norms 💰

 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleShould you tip that person? What about that person? And how much should you tip? Are we tipping enough?! What about the holidays?! We have the data to help. If you’re a fan of Seinfeld, you may remember this bit from Jerry:. Have you noticed that every place...

Holiday tipping 411: Who should you tip and how much

LOS ANGELES - Holiday tipping is going to be extra crucial this year amid a global pandemic and tumultuous jobs market. It’s a way to thank the people who make your life easier. So why is it so hard to figure out whom to tip and how much?. The demand...
JOBS
Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From Here, Starting Jan. 3

The country is on high alert as the Omicron variant begins its rapid spread throughout the U.S.—all while the Delta surge continues to run rampant. With COVID far from contained, health officials are doing everything in their power to try to prevent outbreaks. For some, that's meant a return to mask mandates, and for others, stricter laws concerning what activities require proof of vaccination. As cities prepare for a spike in COVID cases, some are introducing new restrictions on unvaccinated residents.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Business
After Chase Took $28,000 From Restaurateur’s Business Account Because Of Someone Else’s Court Order, She Now Has Her Money Back

CHICAGO (CBS) — CBS 2 has gotten some results for a Chicago restaurant owner whose bank took $28,000 from her account because of someone else’s court order. We are happy to report that LaTasha Taylor has her money back. CBS 2’s Marie Saavedra reported last week how Chase Bank took that $28,000 out of the business account for Taylor’s Chatham neighborhood restaurant, Flammin at 641 E. 75th St. The bank claimed it was simply following a court order out of Brooklyn Supreme Court in New York, which somehow included Taylor’s account number by mistake. Taylor told us Thursday night that she is glad the months-long battle is over. “I’m just happy at this point. My business is able to get up and running, and we’re able to thrive and get back to our regular schedule,” Taylor said. “It was a nightmare, but it turned out to be better.” Taylor also gives credit to her local Chatham Chase branch for helping sort it all out.
CHICAGO, IL
Explorers Find Abandoned Illinois Bank with Money Left Inside

What would you do if you were exploring an old abandoned bank and found money left inside?. Well, that is what happens to so lucky (or unlucky) explorers when they decided to search an old abandoned bak in Chicago with a HUGE vault. There is no specific location as to where in Chicago the bank is located, but as the explore searched through the massive bank, they came across and massive vault with money left inside. You can see there are a few $100 bills and a few $1 bills on the ground.
ILLINOIS STATE
Danger Zone: Alabama Dollar General Fined $320,000

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration, OSHA, has fined Dollar General $321,827. OSHA reports DG has a history of violations and repeated failures to protect its worker. A Dollar General Store in Mobile, Alabama has been fined based on the store’s failure to provide safe exits during an emergency, workers...
ALABAMA STATE
Two years ago, the average household paid $113/week for groceries. Today, they’re paying $144.

MADISON, Wis.– Ten days from Christmas Eve, many families are busy making their grocery lists, but there’s no need to check them twice to notice they look much different than a couple of years ago. Before the pandemic, the average household spent $113 per week on groceries, according to the Food Industry Association. Today, they’re spending an average of $144....
MADISON, WI
7 Things You Can’t Do In Detroit Anymore… But Wish You Could

It’s wonderful to live in the moment, but most of us can’t help longing for the past from time to time. After all, there’s something decidedly special about reminiscing about days gone by, particularly when it comes to memories and nostalgic places in Detroit. When you’re ready to take a trip down memory lane or […] The post 7 Things You Can’t Do In Detroit Anymore… But Wish You Could appeared first on Only In Your State.
DETROIT, MI

