ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

15-year-old charged in roadside murder of Mississippi man originally thought to be hit-and-run

By Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 21 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jsXnO_0dOTAfEc00

Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested and charged one with murder in the death of Jarriyon Davis. Davis, 24, was found dead on Highway 84 at Lucas Nov. 14 in what was originally thought to be a hit-and-run. Once authorities arrived on the scene, they discovered that Davis had also been wounded with multiple gunshots.

Kadarrian Johnson, 15, of Prentiss has been charged with murder. Johnson is being charged as an adult.

According to 15 Circuit Court District Attorney Hal Kittrell, the law gives the Circuit Court original jurisdiction with charges on anyone under the age of 18 who commits a crime that would carry a life sentence. One also can be charged as an adult if they were in use of a deadly weapon. In this case, both apply.

Also injured by gunfire was a juvenile, who was airlifted to UMMC in Jackson. He is reportedly home and recovering.

According to authorities, an unidentified Walmart truck driver traveling toward Prentiss initially called 911 to report a young black male trying to flag down traffic in the eastbound median of Highway 84. As the driver slowed down, she noticed a second person laying on the westbound shoulder of Hwy 84 just before Lucas Warner Road.

No other details have been released at this time.

Comments / 12

Nina
18h ago

Praying for the victims family as well as this young man🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽

Reply
9
Related
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi coast man pleads guilty to triple homicide in Jackson metro area

A Mississippi coast man has pleaded guilty to shooting and killing three people during a robbery in the Jackson metro area in 2016. Joshua Michael Garcia, 42, of Biloxi, faces a maximum penalty of life in prison for discharging a firearm that led to the deaths of three employees at Bill’s Coin & Jewelry in Hinds County on December 17, 2016, U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca said in a press release.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi police: Three people charged in noonday shooting that injured man

On Monday, December 13, 2021, Hattiesburg Police responded to a report of a shooting in the 900 block of Main Street, just before noon. When officers arrived on scene, a 31-year-old male was suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. He was transported to a local hospital by AAA ambulance, to be treated for his non-life-threatening injury. There were no other injuries reported.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Prentiss, MS
Prentiss, MS
Crime & Safety
County
Jefferson Davis County, MS
Jefferson Davis County, MS
Crime & Safety
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Magnolia State Live

Two Mississippi men arrested for string of auto burglaries

Two Mississippi men have been arrested in connection with a string of auto burglaries. On December 11, 2021, the Oxford Police Department began receiving reports of vehicle burglaries throughout multiple housing complexes. During the preliminary investigation, officers and investigators were able to identify two persons of interest. On December 12,...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man pleads guilty to aiming a laser pointer at aircraft — at least 49 laser strikes over several months

A Mississippi man has pleaded guilty to aiming a laser pointer at aircraft. Eugene Conrad, 52, of Michigan City, Mississippi, pleaded guilty on Dec. 14, 2021, in federal court. According to information presented in court, on July 15, 2021, agents with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) notified the FBI Memphis...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Man sentenced to life in prison for supplying Mississippi drug traffickers. Had enough fentanyl to kill 500,000 people.

A California man was sentenced to life in prison for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Jermicha Fomby of the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Mississippi. According to court documents, following an investigation that began with the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jefferson Davis
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man convicted of drug trafficking as part of large drug network across four states

A federal jury has convicted a Tupelo man of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and marijuana and possession of firearms by a convicted felon. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Samuel Wilson, III, 32, conspired with multiple individuals who were identified as part of a larger drug trafficking organization to sell and distribute methamphetamine and marijuana. The jury also found Wilson guilty of being a convicted felon in possession of two firearms.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Second Person#Circuit Court#Ummc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
Magnolia State Live

Man arrested on public drunkenness charge found dead in Mississippi jail cell

Authorities say an Alabama man jailed on a public drunkenness charge in Mississippi has been found dead in his cell. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that police in Pascagoula, Mississippi, arrested the 63-year-old man Saturday and he was found unresponsive in a cell that night. The sheriff’s office said the man died despite efforts by the jail staff to save him.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

$10,0000 reward offered after few leads surface in two-year old case of Mississippi man shot to death in broad daylight

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for any information leading to an arrest in the Feb. 9, 2020, shooting and killing of Frederick Hunt Jr. Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said the board for Southwest Mississippi Crime Stoppers met Wednesday to approve offering a reward of $5,000 with additional money being offered by the Hunt family.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
60K+
Followers
4K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy