ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Our Jaws Are STILL On The Floor After Seeing Scarlett Johansson's Black Jumpsuit On The Red Carpet—Her Curves Are Killer!

By Maria Pierides
shefinds
shefinds
 21 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aM9dq_0dOTA3yN00
Splash News

Scarlett Johansson is a red carpet all-rounder, meaning we can count on her to turn heads in a blinding sequin dress as well as in something far more understated and minimal. Fresh from wowing us with her custom Dolce and Gabbana sequin dress at the 44th annual Kennedy Center Honors on December 5th, the 37-year-old Black Widow star walked the People’s Choice Awards red carpet just two days later on December 7th, going in the complete opposite sartorial direction. However, her outfit had the same effect on us, as we were still mesmerized by her! (That’s probably more to do with Scarlett herself, but the outfit definitely didn’t hurt!)

ScarJo flaunted her svelte and enviable figure in a sexy strapless black and white Gabriela Hearst jumpsuit, which featured dramatic flared bottoms, and cutout knot detailing at the back to expose just a little bit of skin. Cutouts are huge this season, and we love how Scarlett’s outfit showed how the trend can be done extremely subtly and tastefully!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t7wIw_0dOTA3yN00

The Avengers: Endgame actress styled her blonde tresses in a modern top knot to keep her hair away from her shoulders to let the jumpsuit do all the talking – while also showing off her delicate drop earrings – and kept her eye makeup simple, letting her bold red lipstick and rosy cheeks command all the attention. We got to appreciate the jumpsuit in even more detail when the Under the Skin actress took to the stage to collect her well-deserved '2021 Female Movie Star' People's Choice Award. Congrats, Scarlett!

Unlike the Marriage Story actress's sequin Dolce and Gabbana dress which was custom made for the actress, the Gabriela Hearst 'Vicky' jumpsuit is actually available to buy on the designer's website right this very second. We must warn you; it will set you back $4790, but looking like an award-winning movie star comes at a cost!

Comments / 0

Related
Glamour

Scarlett Johansson Just Wore a Plunging Halter Dress With More Sequins Than I’ve Ever Seen

If you have a pair of sunglasses, I suggest you put them on now, because Scarlett Johansson just wore the sparkliest, most sequined dress I’ve ever seen. ScarJo doesn’t make red carpet appearances often, so she made the most of this one. It screams movie star, it screams holidays, but most importantly, it screams “I am covered in gold sequins.” The actor attended the 44th annual Kennedy Center Honors on Sunday, December 5, with her husband, Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost. (The couple welcomed their first child, Cosmo, in August of this year.)
CELEBRITIES
thezoereport.com

Sandra Bullock’s Catsuit At 'The Unforgivable' Premiere Was Better Than Any Red Carpet Gown

There is a new trend celebrities are endorsing: catsuits. The Kardashian family were early adopters of the one-piece look for fancy events — who could forget Kourtney Kardashian’s head-to-toe latex outfit in 2020 or Kim Kardashian’s hot pink Balenciaga attire for her Saturday Night Live appearance. Just last month, Hailey Bieber’s 25th birthday outfit also encompassed the figure-hugging item. Instead of a dress, she wore a velvet black one-piece from Saint Laurent. Now, this month, even Sandra Bullock rocked a catsuit to The Unforgivable premiere, proving she endorses the trend as well.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scarlett Johansson
Person
Gabriela Hearst
shefinds

We STILL Can’t Get Over The Plunging Black Dress That Kate Beckinsale Wore On The British Fashion Awards Red Carpet!

The British Fashion Awards took place at the Royal Albert Hall on Monday, November 29th, and as you can imagine, the red carpet was overflowing with super-memorable en-vogue looks from all the stylish attendees. However, our jaws hit the floor when we saw Kate Beckinsale and her to-die-for body, and she was, without a doubt, our best-dressed guest of the night. Just look at her!
BEAUTY & FASHION
Cosmopolitan

Lorde Just Wore Her Own Hair as a Scarf on the Red Carpet

She's beauty, she's grace, she's wearing her hair wrapped under her face. Lorde, ever the trendsetter, attended Wednesday's Guggenheim International Gala in New York City wearing an interesting accoutrement: her own hair as a scarf/necklace/neck-cuff-thing. On Instagram, celeb hairstylist Cameron Rains shared a behind-the-scenes look of the "Stoned at the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Strapless Dress#Carpet#Jaws#Jumpsuit#Dolce
Footwear News

Bridget Moynahan Graces ‘And Just Like That’ Red Carpet Premiere in Black Pearl Jumpsuit & Pointy Pumps

Some heavy hitters are gracing the red carpet at the “And Just Like That” premiere at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City tonight. And among the A-listers was Bridget Moynahan. The 50-year-old model and actress is known for her recurring role as Natasha in “Sex in the City.” Moynahan arrived in a black jumpsuit that was complete with pearl details on the pockets and around the halter neckline. She paired her ensemble with dainty chandelier earrings and a small square black clutch. The “Blue Bloods” alum tied her look together with a pair of classic black pointed-toe pumps. Several stars...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Cynthia Nixon Pops on the Red Carpet in Neon Orange Dress and Matching Boots at ‘And Just Like That’ Premiere

Cynthia Nixon brought a pop of color tonight to the “And Just Like That” premiere at the Modern Museum of Art in New York. The 55-year-old made a case for monochrome orange at the event. She stepped onto the red carpet wearing a full-sleeved frock in a neon hue. The dress boasted a dramatic oversized collar and small darker-colored buttons that ran down the high neck of the dress to the lower half. When it came to her footwear, the star matched her gown with a pair of suede auburn pointed-toe boots with a zip that ran up the side and...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Elle

Scarlett Johansson And Colin Jost's Cutest Couple Pictures

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are one of the cutest couples in Hollywood, period. The couple, who married during an intimate wedding ceremony in October, first met back in 2006 when they were in their early twenties. The pair's family grew earlier this year when they welcomed their first baby...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Sandra Bullock Sparkles All Over in Glittering Gold Jumpsuit & Heels to Match for ‘The Unforgivable’ Red Carpet

Sandra Bullock is promoting her new Netflix drama “The Unforgivable” and hit the red carpet for the film’s New York City premiere in a striking look last night. The Academy Award-winning actress showed off a glittering gold jumpsuit by designer Stella McCartney for the special occasion. The glamorous, streamlined look featured a high neck, long sleeves and long pants that covered most of her shoes, which also sparkled. Bullock opted for a pair of beige-toned pumps boasting a timeless pointed toe and crystal stud embellishments. Adding just a bit more sparkle, the stiletto style effortlessly complemented the rest of her chic ensemble. To pull things together, the “Bird Box” star, 57, slipped on a sleek black tuxedo jacket and rolled up the sleeves. She also carried a gold metallic leather clutch bag. Ahead, shop styles that sparkle.  To Buy: Schutz Sybil Embellished Pointed Toe Pumps, $118; bloomingdales.com To Buy: Badgley Mischka Bethany gemstone-detailed pumps,$181 (was $278); farfetch.com To Buy: Gucci Crystal GG Mesh Slingback Pumps, $1,100; saksfifthavenue.com Flip through the gallery for an in-depth look at some of Sandra Bullock’s best shoe moments over the years.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HuffingtonPost

Zendaya Is Everyone's Hero In Custom Spiderweb Gown On Red Carpet

Zendaya clearly doesn’t take her title as fashion icon lightly. The actor attended the Los Angeles premiere of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” on Monday night, donning a custom Valentino gown that featured spiderweb embroidery and a high side slit. She completed the look with a matching mask and rocked her hair in long, straight back cornrows.
BEAUTY & FASHION
In Style

Scarlett Johansson Wore a Choker With Her Plunging Gown

Scarlett Johansson made a rare red carpet appearance with her husband Colin Jost on Sunday. The new parents took a break from their baby duties to attend the 44th annual Kennedy Center Honors. For the occasion, Johansson opted for a super low-cut, halter sequined ball gown, which she paired with...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Dua Lipa Brings Elegance to 2021 Fashion Awards Red Carpet in Black Maximilian Dress

Dua Lipa joined some of the biggest names in entertainment and fashion and gathered at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Monday for the 2021 Fashion Awards. Lipa was one of the many stars to grace the red carpet. The “Levitating” singer wore a black monochromatic look by Maximilian. The number was a more toned contrast compared to her usual red carpet looks. She proved that less is more as she posed for photos in a straight-cut dress that fanned out slightly around the floor-length hem. Opting for minimal accessories, her outfit was complete with black crepe fabric that she wore...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Kate Beckinsale Plays Dress Up in White Crop Top, Skirt and Towering Silver Platforms

Kate Beckinsale played dress up at home, proving that glamorous outfits are equally as fun to wear with your pets or at events. The “Guilty Party” actress posed in a matching white crop top and skirt, which both featured an elegant floral pattern. Beckinsale’s crop top included dramatic puffed sleeves and a bow accent, while her skirt featured a slim fit. The star’s outfit also included sparkly drop earrings and a chic black hair bow, plus a playful multicolored manicure. Beckinsale also shot with her go-to modeling partner: her cat, Clive, dressed in a pink fluffy sweater from Christian Cowan’s Max Bone pet...
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

shefinds

New York City, NY
119K+
Followers
1K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Our team shares the latest in fashion trends, celebrity news, beauty & health tips and more! We know you're busy, so we find what you're looking for.

 https://www.shefinds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy