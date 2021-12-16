Our Jaws Are STILL On The Floor After Seeing Scarlett Johansson's Black Jumpsuit On The Red Carpet—Her Curves Are Killer!

Splash News

Scarlett Johansson is a red carpet all-rounder, meaning we can count on her to turn heads in a blinding sequin dress as well as in something far more understated and minimal. Fresh from wowing us with her custom Dolce and Gabbana sequin dress at the 44th annual Kennedy Center Honors on December 5th, the 37-year-old Black Widow star walked the People’s Choice Awards red carpet just two days later on December 7th, going in the complete opposite sartorial direction. However, her outfit had the same effect on us, as we were still mesmerized by her! (That’s probably more to do with Scarlett herself, but the outfit definitely didn’t hurt!)

ScarJo flaunted her svelte and enviable figure in a sexy strapless black and white Gabriela Hearst jumpsuit, which featured dramatic flared bottoms, and cutout knot detailing at the back to expose just a little bit of skin. Cutouts are huge this season, and we love how Scarlett’s outfit showed how the trend can be done extremely subtly and tastefully!

The Avengers: Endgame actress styled her blonde tresses in a modern top knot to keep her hair away from her shoulders to let the jumpsuit do all the talking – while also showing off her delicate drop earrings – and kept her eye makeup simple, letting her bold red lipstick and rosy cheeks command all the attention. We got to appreciate the jumpsuit in even more detail when the Under the Skin actress took to the stage to collect her well-deserved '2021 Female Movie Star' People's Choice Award. Congrats, Scarlett!

Unlike the Marriage Story actress's sequin Dolce and Gabbana dress which was custom made for the actress, the Gabriela Hearst 'Vicky' jumpsuit is actually available to buy on the designer's website right this very second. We must warn you; it will set you back $4790, but looking like an award-winning movie star comes at a cost!