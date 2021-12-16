Castlegate Property Group purchases multifamily property near Lindbergh MARTA station for $90M

Cortavo by Aventis Systems is an Atlanta business on the rise, celebrated year after year with accolades commending its HR practices and benefits, its sterling customer service and its accelerated growth. Recently, Cortavo has secured the 2021 Small Business of the Year Award from Business Intelligence’s BIG in Business Awards. Cortavo is a small business specializing in the management of IT services to other small to mid-sized businesses (SMBs). Modern businesses often need to unload their weighty IT responsibilities off onto third-party IT providers like Cortavo and focus on their core operations. Cortavo’s IT solution incorporates six pillars of office technology: Software, Hardware, Virtual Servers, IT Help Desk, Phone Systems, and the role of Advisor and Vendor Manager. This complete and integrated solution smooths IT and business operations alike while scaling alongside businesses for lasting peace of mind to owners, management and end-user employees alike. Flexible and nimble, Cortavo customizes its solutions to each company, offering service plan options for Cortavo Complete, Cortavo Lite and yet more tailored plans beyond those. Along with their comprehensive IT solution, Cortavo builds onto the time-tested business model of ordinary IT providers with two distinct advantages of their own. Firstly, Cortavo caters to smaller companies in need of solid IT support, yet that find themselves offered second-rate service by conventional IT providers whose business models are geared toward serving a portfolio of larger firms with deeper pockets. However, Cortavo’s business model capitalizes on IT efficiencies scaled to SMBs, granting their clients the enterprise-level IT service normally experienced by larger companies. Secondly, Cortavo maintains a warehouse stocked with a vast equipment inventory, an advantage mostly unheard-of to mainstream IT providers. Cortavo’s rare supply chain control results in swift equipment delivery, onboarding and project turnaround for client companies. Cortavo’s supply chain edge and priority for often-overlooked SMBs delivers a seamless IT experience on par with those enjoyed by large companies. "Aventis Systems excels at serving the IT needs of small business because we are a small business ourselves," stated Tiffany Bloomer, President of Cortavo. "And we understand their pain points, growth challenges, the tools that the big fish retain and those smaller businesses often lack. And so, our managed IT solution is comprehensive, nimble and competitive for our customers and treats small business IT with the respect it deserves. Our expert team is able to grant our clients the same IT peace of mind enjoyed by larger companies at a flat, affordable price. And you can't beat that." Armed with a bespoke IT solution for an underserved market, Cortavo has rocketed into uninterrupted growth through recent years and is poised to continue. Recognizing their track record and success trend, Business Intelligence has awarded Cortavo the 2021 Small Business of the Year Award.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 9 DAYS AGO