Castlegate Property Group purchases multifamily property near Lindbergh MARTA station for $90M

By Donnell Suggs
Atlanta Business Chronicle
 21 hours ago
Castlegate Property Group pays $255,882 per unit for apartment building near Lindbergh MARTA station. Please join...

Atlanta's TTV Capital raising $200M fund

TTV Capital closed its fifth fund at $127 million last December. Please join Atlanta Business Chronicle and CIBC for an expert look at the latest information concerning global, national and regional trends impacting the economy. 2022 Best in Atlanta Real Estate Awards. Big Deals. High Stakes. Handsome reward. These high-profile...
PointeNorth Insurance Group Expands Footprint with Alabama Insurance Exchange (AIE)

PointeNorth Insurance Group, LLC (PNIG), one of the largest locally owned and operated independent insurance agencies in the Southeast, has acquired Alabama Insurance Exchange (AIE) located in Birmingham, Alabama. As part of the acquisition, Alabama Insurance Exchange has joined the PointeNorth Alliance™, which provides member partners with additional carrier markets, services, and tools to develop new talent, grow organically, and increase profitability. Alabama Insurance Exchange, PointeNorth Insurance Group’s sixth Alabama location, offers both commercial insurance and personal insurance services. They will continue to operate under their current brand and the leadership of Clayton B. Taylor, Jr. “Alabama Insurance Exchange will add to our Commercial Insurance presence in the Birmingham market and provide opportunities to grow our Personal Lines Private Client programs. Clayton Taylor and the talented team in his organization will enhance the capabilities already established with our Iron Mountain Insurance operation,” comments William “Bill” Skeeles, President and CEO of PointeNorth Insurance Group. Through its membership in the PointeNorth Alliance™, Alabama Insurance Exchange receives access to additional markets and products, use of a broad range of technologies, and the ability to leverage the scale of being a part of a larger organization. “Having operated independently for almost 50 years, we studied all potential M&A possibilities with a critical eye. It was very important to find the perfect fit in terms of ethics, service culture, team values, and markets. PointeNorth checked all the boxes and we are extremely honored to join them,” Taylor commented. PointeNorth Insurance Group is a successful independent insurance agency that provides opportunities for other independent insurance agencies that are looking to partner with an organization that can invest in their future success. PointeNorth Insurance Group has the capital to invest in the future and is actively growing through strategic mergers and acquisitions. “PointeNorth will continue its focus on growth, both through acquisition and the continued expansion of our Producer Development Program. Core strategies for 2022 include expansion of our Transportation Program beyond its current footprint and a continued aggressive pace for merger and acquisition opportunities,” according to Skeeles. PointeNorth Insurance Group acquired two agencies in 2021. PointeNorth Insurance Group has expanded to more than 230 employees with operations in Georgia, Alabama, and South Carolina. About PointeNorth Insurance Group PointeNorth, one of the top 60 agencies in the United States, offers insurance and financial products to more than 55,000 households and businesses nationwide and was formed through the partnering of outstanding agencies throughout the Southeast. PointeNorth Insurance Group, LLC is headquartered at 1100 Circle 75 Parkway, Atlanta, Georgia.
Atlanta startup Punchlist raises $2M after completing Techstars program

After completing the Techstars Atlanta program, startup Punchlist Labs Inc. has raised $2 million to develop software that analyzes and improves graphics. At a glance: Punchlist is an annotation platform that allows teams to give each other feedback on graphics, images, websites and pdfs. The 2-year-old startup has 8,000 users in 39 countries. The idea was born out of the experiences of co-founders Pete Bernardo and Nic Rosental with trying to send edits back and forth to other team members and clients at a local marketing agency. Punchlist allows those edits to happen directly on the project, creating a more streamlined process. Bernardo taught himself to code as he was building Punchlist then brought in Rosental to lead the tech side of the business.
BizEquity Valuation Software Drives First Ever Valuation-Based Loan with Banking Partner

Valuation-based Loan Made Possible for Forward-thinking Bank through Valuation Technology, Powered by the BizEquity Platform Philadelphia, PA (December 7, 2021) - Valuation fintech leader BizEquity- known for its state-of-the-art valuation software and extensive client portfolio consisting of heavy-hitting banks, financial advisors, accounting professionals, and more- has achieved a milestone in the lending and fintech world. In September 2021, BizEquity partnered with Freedom Bank to power the bank’s release of a Business Valuation Loan product. Just two months after the launch, the Virginia-based bank underwrites its first loan using BizEquity’s valuation technology Michael M. Carter, the Founder & CEO of BizEquity stated, “Our mission from day one has been to help businesses and their owners get the credit, planning, and insurance coverage they need for the businesses they have built. BizEquity enables business owners to understand their worth by democratizing business valuation knowledge through our patented service. We are proud to power the first ever business valuation-based loan with Freedom Bank. We believe this will revolutionize banking by allowing bankers and their risk and credit departments to understand the enterprise value of the businesses they serve.” About BizEquity BizEquity is the leading fintech software company created to democratize business valuation knowledge for every business in the world. BizEquity has created the largest online business valuation cloud-based software product and service and the most business valuation data on businesses in the market today. BizEquity's patented platform is distributed through leading financial services firms such as TD Bank; UBS; PNC; Northwestern Mutual; Equitable; Goldman Sachs, and over 750 other financial services firms and over 4,000 advisors. BizEquity was acquired by ACBJ in 2019 and now is able to provide financial services firms support to better reach business owner clients to help them discover their worth. For Media Inquiries & More Info: Contact: Gwendolyn Legendy Sr. Director of Marketing, BizEquity Email: gwendolyn@bizequity.com.
Cortavo Named Small Business of the Year

Cortavo by Aventis Systems is an Atlanta business on the rise, celebrated year after year with accolades commending its HR practices and benefits, its sterling customer service and its accelerated growth. Recently, Cortavo has secured the 2021 Small Business of the Year Award from Business Intelligence’s BIG in Business Awards. Cortavo is a small business specializing in the management of IT services to other small to mid-sized businesses (SMBs). Modern businesses often need to unload their weighty IT responsibilities off onto third-party IT providers like Cortavo and focus on their core operations. Cortavo’s IT solution incorporates six pillars of office technology: Software, Hardware, Virtual Servers, IT Help Desk, Phone Systems, and the role of Advisor and Vendor Manager. This complete and integrated solution smooths IT and business operations alike while scaling alongside businesses for lasting peace of mind to owners, management and end-user employees alike. Flexible and nimble, Cortavo customizes its solutions to each company, offering service plan options for Cortavo Complete, Cortavo Lite and yet more tailored plans beyond those. Along with their comprehensive IT solution, Cortavo builds onto the time-tested business model of ordinary IT providers with two distinct advantages of their own. Firstly, Cortavo caters to smaller companies in need of solid IT support, yet that find themselves offered second-rate service by conventional IT providers whose business models are geared toward serving a portfolio of larger firms with deeper pockets. However, Cortavo’s business model capitalizes on IT efficiencies scaled to SMBs, granting their clients the enterprise-level IT service normally experienced by larger companies. Secondly, Cortavo maintains a warehouse stocked with a vast equipment inventory, an advantage mostly unheard-of to mainstream IT providers. Cortavo’s rare supply chain control results in swift equipment delivery, onboarding and project turnaround for client companies. Cortavo’s supply chain edge and priority for often-overlooked SMBs delivers a seamless IT experience on par with those enjoyed by large companies. "Aventis Systems excels at serving the IT needs of small business because we are a small business ourselves," stated Tiffany Bloomer, President of Cortavo. "And we understand their pain points, growth challenges, the tools that the big fish retain and those smaller businesses often lack. And so, our managed IT solution is comprehensive, nimble and competitive for our customers and treats small business IT with the respect it deserves. Our expert team is able to grant our clients the same IT peace of mind enjoyed by larger companies at a flat, affordable price. And you can't beat that." Armed with a bespoke IT solution for an underserved market, Cortavo has rocketed into uninterrupted growth through recent years and is poised to continue. Recognizing their track record and success trend, Business Intelligence has awarded Cortavo the 2021 Small Business of the Year Award.
Atlanta entrepreneur Rodney Sampson buys streaming company he co-founded two decades ago

Atlanta native and serial entrepreneur Rodney Sampson began his career in technology when he co-founded streaming startup Multicast Media Technologies Inc. Two decades and a few name changes later, Sampson is leading the company again. The full-circle moment is an opportunity to innovate in streaming using the legacy technology infrastructure...
The Atlanta Business Chronicle provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

