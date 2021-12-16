Sunrise By David Coy: Holiday Anxiety

Far from the beatific view that people often have of Mary, the mother of Jesus, she was, in reality, a normal young lady in a very rough set of circumstances. To begin with, in her own words found in Luke 1:47, she needed a Savior just like everyone else. And then, to make matters even harder for her, she lived in positively the worst town in the entire country. In the words of Nathanael, “Can any good thing come out of Nazareth?” Nathanael was shocked to consider the possibility that literally any good thing at all, great or small, could ever come out of Nazareth. Nazareth was not a planned village; it just sort of sprung up along a trade route. Every race, tribe, group, belief, and behavior could be found in Nazareth. It was a violent, crime-infested, sin-city of the land.
