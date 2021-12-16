ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man arrested in October slaying in Prince George’s

By Dana Hedgpeth
Washington Post
 21 hours ago

A 30-year-old man was arrested and charged in a slaying that occurred in October in Prince George’s County. On Wednesday, Prince George’s County...

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
WAPT

Man arrested in pregnant woman's slaying suspect in several Jackson homicides, chief says

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police have made arrests in connection with a shooting that killed a 23-year-old woman who was eight months pregnant and her unborn child. Officers said the woman was shot multiple times at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on Beasley Road, near Brownlee Drive. The woman and her unborn baby died from their injuries at the scene, according to officers. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart identified the woman as Keyunta McWilliams.
JACKSON, MS
Report Annapolis

Prince George's County Police Charges Suspect in Double Murder in Suitland

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit arrested and charged a suspect in connection with a double murder in early September. The suspect is 28-year-old Charles Dominique Williams of no fixed address. He is accused of fatally shooting 32-year-old Michael Rodney Jackson Jr. of Suitland and 24-year-old Kevin Ikard of Suitland. Jackson and Ikard were roommates. Williams was staying at their apartment and is Jackson’s cousin.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting
WUSA9

Man accused of killing his father in Prince George's County

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police have arrested a man they say killed his 73-year-old father before running away and being caught in Virginia Saturday. According to Prince George's County Police, 30-year-old Nigel Hernandez killed his father 73-year-old Andres Hernandez. Police discovered Andres Hernandez's body during a welfare check on...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WJLA

Armed carjacking reported in DC, suspect arrested in Prince George's County

GLENARDEN, Md. (7News) — Police in DC and Prince George's County are investigating an armed carjacking Friday morning. According to Metropolitan Police, a black SUV was taken in the 4800 block of Wisconsin Avenue NW, the Tenleytown neighborhood of DC. A bulletin was put out by DC Police and the SUV was spotted going south on 295. Officers followed the vehicle in the Glenarden area of Prince George's County.
GLENARDEN, MD
CBS Baltimore

Loose Zebras Caught In Prince George’s County After Roaming For Months

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (WJZ) — Two zebras that roamed the Upper Marlboro area for months returned to their herd Monday, Prince George’s County officials said Tuesday. Three zebras escaped their owner’s property in early September. One of the escaped zebras was found dead in an illegal snare trap near the owner’s property in October. It is believed to have died of dehydration. The owner, identified as 76-year-old Jerry Holly, was charged with three counts of animal cruelty. Holly is an exotic animal trader and has about 40 zebras on his property. The U.S. Department of Agriculture notified Prince George’s County Animal Services that the two zebras had returned, but there is no word on how the zebras got back to their herd. Neither organization was involved in their capture. The county said it will continue its ongoing investigation and continue its ongoing legal action.
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
NBC Washington

Prestigious Horse Show Chooses Prince George's County in Return to DC Area

One of the world's leading horse riding competitions will be held in Prince George's County, Maryland, next year, marking a major boon for the county. The Washington International Horse Show temporarily left the D.C. area due to COVID restrictions. From its stables and young riders to it's champions and the...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Royals
Washington Post

Man found fatally shot inside Prince George’s apartment, police say

A man was found fatally shot Tuesday afternoon inside an apartment in Prince George’s County, police said. The man, whom authorities have not identified, was shot multiple times, according to police. Officers were called to investigate a shooting in the 6600 block of Ronald Road in Capitol Heights about 1:10...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WDVM 25

Prince George’s Mall Citizen Robbery and Theft

HYATTSVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — A man was beaten and robbed by a group of men at the Prince George’s Mall at 3500 East-West Highway in Hyattsville, Md. The victim was assaulted after the group of men stole a pair of Jordan Cool Grey 11’s that the victim had purchased The group of men then fled […]
HYATTSVILLE, MD
WTOP

Man found unconscious in Prince George’s Co. dies

Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, are investigating a man’s death in Lanham Friday night. Officers responded to a call for a wellness check on Woodberry Street near 96th Avenue at around 10:40 p.m. Once they arrived at the scene, police found a man unconscious on the ground. Police said...
LANHAM, MD
WDVM 25

Prince George’s County jury finds Terrence McNatt guilty of second-degree murder

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — 35-year-old Terrence McNatt was found guilty of second-degree murder, home invasion, and conspiracy to commit home invasion for a shooting that occurred on Jan. 6, 2020, by the Prince George’s County jury on Wednesday. According to the Office of the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha N. Braveboy, McNatt […]
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
hudsontv.com

Jersey City Man Wanted in Connection With Girlfriend’s Murder in October Is Arrested

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office has announced that the man wanted in connection with the October death of his 27-year old girlfriend, Diamond Davila of Jersey City, was arrested this morning by United States Marshals. According to Prosecutor Esther Suarez, shortly before 6:30, members of the U.S. Marshals Service New York / New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force, with assistance from the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Gang / Violent Crimes Unit, apprehended 25-year old, Tyquan Baisden on Summerfield Avenue in Asbury Park without incident. Davila was killed in her apartment in Jersey City two months ago.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
WTOP

Prince George’s Co. car fire injures 3

First responders in Prince George’s County, Maryland, said three people were hospitalized after their car caught fire. The county’s emergency medical services said that the accident happened at 6:15 p.m. in New Carrolton on the Outer Loop of Interstate 495. Maryland state police told WTOP that the car...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
People

2 Missing Va. Woman Were Found Dead in Abandoned Lot, Suspect Is Person of Interest in Another Case

Two missing Virginia women were found dead in November, and the suspect in their killings is a person of interest in the case of another missing woman. According to a release from police in Harrisonburg, Va., the bodies of Allene Elizabeth "Beth" Redmon, 54, and Tonita Lorice "Nita" Smith, 39, were both found on Nov. 23 in Harrisonburg in an undeveloped lot, within a short distance of each other.
VIRGINIA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Officer Shot, Ambushed In Targeted Attack After Volunteering To Work Overtime; Family Pleads For Justice

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Officer Keona Holley, a two-year veteran of the Baltimore Police force, is on life support after being ambushed inside her patrol car at 1:35 a.m. Thursday in South Baltimore’s Curtis Bay neighborhood. Commissioner Michael Harrison said the shooter approached from the back of the vehicle and shot Officer Holley at least two times. “The person who did this to my sister, you are a coward,” said Officer Holley’s sister, Lawanda Sykes. “…She is stronger than you will ever be, and the force behind her is stronger than you will ever be. You didn’t take anything. You just made...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy