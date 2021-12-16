Man arrested in October slaying in Prince George’s

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (WJZ) — Two zebras that roamed the Upper Marlboro area for months returned to their herd Monday, Prince George’s County officials said Tuesday. Three zebras escaped their owner’s property in early September. One of the escaped zebras was found dead in an illegal snare trap near the owner’s property in October. It is believed to have died of dehydration. The owner, identified as 76-year-old Jerry Holly, was charged with three counts of animal cruelty. Holly is an exotic animal trader and has about 40 zebras on his property. The U.S. Department of Agriculture notified Prince George’s County Animal Services that the two zebras had returned, but there is no word on how the zebras got back to their herd. Neither organization was involved in their capture. The county said it will continue its ongoing investigation and continue its ongoing legal action.

UPPER MARLBORO, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO