Accidents

22-Year-Old Dad Struck And Killed After Stopping To Help Crash Victim

By Binitha Jacob
 21 hours ago
A Tennessee father lost his life as he selflessly stopped to help a car crash victim. The man was struck by another vehicle at the spot and passed away, leaving behind his wife and baby girl just a month after her birth. Tristan Lemka, 22, was on his way...

Daily Voice

30-Year-Old Crash Victim Was Mother, Respected EMT In Region

A 30-year-old woman who died in a crash in the region is being remembered as a dedicated EMT and mother. Erica Vilaca was killed in the rollover crash in the Sullivan County town of Neversink on Sunday, Dec. 5, New York State Police reported.Earlier report - 30-Year-Old Woman Killed In Rollover Cra…
ACCIDENTS
State
Tennessee State
TheDailyBeast

A 2-Year-Old Girl Is Missing After Her Father Was Found Trapped in a River With Hypothermia

Search efforts are underway for a 2-year-old Indiana girl who was discovered missing after her father was found trapped in a truck that was submerged in a freezing-cold river. Authorities in Bartholomew County said they were able to recover the truck the two were riding in but Emma Sweet was nowhere to be found. The two were reported missing on Nov. 25, and her father, Jeremy Sweet, was found in the White River on Friday by duck hunters. He was found to be suffering from hypothermia and remains hospitalized while search teams look for his daughter. The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s department said in a statement Saturday that after the second day of searching they have still had no luck in locating the little girl, but “what is believed to be Emma’s coat was recovered downstream.” Deputies say Emma, who has brown hair and brown eyes, was wearing all black with a cream-colored jacket with a butterfly design.
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
International Business Times

Leopard Drags Away 10-Year-Old Child In Front Of Friends Playing On Road, Victim Dies

A leopard in India reportedly attacked and dragged away a 10-year-old boy, who was playing with his friends on a road near a village. The incident took place Monday morning in the state of Madhya Pradesh. Local officials said the victim was with a group of other minor boys when the leopard attacked them, IANS reported. The leopard grabbed one of the boys and mauled him to death, while the others fled for their lives.
ACCIDENTS
#Traffic Accident#Abc#Wate
International Business Times

13-Year-Old Missing Teen Rescued After Police Find Chatroom Of Kids Planning To Run Away

The search for a missing 13-year-old boy led to investigators stumbling upon disturbing chatrooms where teenagers bonded over one single mission—leaving behind their families and running away from home. The teenager was later tracked down and rescued along with other chatroom members he ran away with. Their chats were discovered...
WORLD
iheart.com

Girl Dies After Driver Hits School Bus, Runs Over Children While Fleeing

An 87-year-old man from California is facing charges of vehicular manslaughter after he ran over a group of children on the side of the road near Desert Hot Springs. The kids had just been dropped off by their school bus. They were walking home when the driver, identified as Robert Hanson, rear-ended a different school bus in a white 1994 Cadillac.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
eastidahonews.com

Family releases name of teenager ejected in car crash Tuesday morning

UCON — A local teenager remains in critical condition in an intensive care unit after being in a car crash Tuesday morning. Jayson Arfmann said his daughter, Ava Arfmann, 15, was on her way to school around 8:30 a.m. when she hit a 20-foot long patch of black ice, only 200 yards away from their home. Ava rolled her jeep three times and was ejected from her car. The crash happened on the 5000 block of East 129th North.
UCON, ID
WBNS 10TV Columbus

'Please God, help me!' | Virginia father pleads for a miracle after his two sons escaped flames by leaping from a 3rd-floor window

HERNDON, Va. — Investigators are blaming an electric charging cord for a fire in Herndon that sent victims jumping out of third-floor windows, injuring nine people, and leaving nearly a dozen families homeless. One mom and her kids climbed down bedsheets to escape the flames. These are all working-class, immigrant...
VIRGINIA STATE
Payson Roundup

Man killed in crash on Airport Road

A 34-year-old California man visiting family for the Thanksgiving holiday was killed in a vehicle accident in west Payson Friday. At 7 p.m. on Nov. 26, the man’s vehicle rolled in the 2200 block of West Airport Road. When police and fire arrived, witnesses were attempting to lift the vehicle...
PAYSON, AZ
Jalopnik

Two Tennessee Teens Went Missing 21 Years Ago And A Scuba Diver Just Found Their Car In A River

On April 3, 2000, two teens — 18-year-old Erin Foster and 17-year-old Jeremy Bechtel — left Foster’s home in her Pontiac Grand Am in Sparta, Tennessee and were never seen again. A scuba-diving YouTuber recently found that car at the bottom of the Calfkiller River along Highway 84 last week, along with what authorities believe are likely the remains of the missing teens.
TENNESSEE STATE
Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

