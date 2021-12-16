22-Year-Old Dad Struck And Killed After Stopping To Help Crash Victim

Search efforts are underway for a 2-year-old Indiana girl who was discovered missing after her father was found trapped in a truck that was submerged in a freezing-cold river. Authorities in Bartholomew County said they were able to recover the truck the two were riding in but Emma Sweet was nowhere to be found. The two were reported missing on Nov. 25, and her father, Jeremy Sweet, was found in the White River on Friday by duck hunters. He was found to be suffering from hypothermia and remains hospitalized while search teams look for his daughter. The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s department said in a statement Saturday that after the second day of searching they have still had no luck in locating the little girl, but “what is believed to be Emma’s coat was recovered downstream.” Deputies say Emma, who has brown hair and brown eyes, was wearing all black with a cream-colored jacket with a butterfly design.

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN ・ 19 DAYS AGO