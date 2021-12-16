ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

1 dead as Midwest winds whip up dust, blow over semitrailers

By MARGERY A. BECK, MARGARET STAFFORD
KRMG
KRMG
 21 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41ScMG_0dOT6ntr00
Severe Weather Midwest A tornado approaches Interstate 80 near Atlantic, Iowa, as a semi truck rolls eastward on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. A band of strong storms swept across much of the plains states on Wednesday, producing powerful wind gusts and tornadoes. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Des Moines Register via AP) (Bryon Houlgrave)

OMAHA, Neb. — (AP) — One person has died as a powerful storm system swept across the Great Plains and Midwest, authorities said, closing highways and spawning reported tornadoes in Nebraska and Iowa.

A semitrailer was stuck by high winds rolled and onto its side on southbound on U.S. Highway 151 in eastern Iowa on Wednesday evening as severe weather moved through the area, killing the driver, the Iowa State Patrol said.

The storm was shifting north of the Great Lakes on Thursday, with high winds, snow, and hazardous conditions continuing in the upper Great Lakes region, the National Weather Service said. There were at least 13 tornado reports Wednesday in the Plains states, scattered through eastern Nebraska and Iowa. Winds topped 70 mph (113 kph) through much of Kansas, Nebraska and Iowa.

“To have this number of damaging wind storms at one time would be unusual anytime of year,” said Brian Barjenbruch, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. “But to have this happen in December is really abnormal.”

The system came on the heels of devastating tornadoes last weekend that cut a path through states including Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee, Illinois and Kentucky, killing more than 85 people.

The strong winds also whipped up dust that reduced visibility to zero west of Wakeeney, Kansas, the state Department of Transportation said, and caused at least four semitrailers to blow over. Kansas officials closed Interstate 70 from the Colorado border to Salina, as well as all state highways in nine counties in northwest Kansas.

The National Weather Service had issued a high wind warning for an area stretching from New Mexico to upper Michigan, including Wisconsin and Illinois. Gusts topping 80 mph (129 kph) were recorded in the Texas Panhandle and western Kansas. The weather service said an automated observation site in Lamar, Colorado, recorded a gust of 107 mph (172 kph) Wednesday morning. Wind gusts of 100 mph were reported in Russell, Kansas.

Greg Butcher, the city administrator in Seward, Nebraska, said he was standing in his office at city hall Wednesday when he saw a giant wall of cloud rolling toward him. Butcher said he braced for a major hit but so far the worst damage appears to be a few toppled telephone poles.

“We lucked out,” Butcher said. “It came in really fast.”

Officials also warned of a dangerous fire risk along the western edge of the weather system, where conditions were dry.

Scientists say extreme weather events and warmer temperatures, much like what’s happening, are more likely to occur with human-caused climate change. However, scientifically attributing a specific event like this storm system to global warming requires specific analysis and computer simulations that take time, haven’t been done and sometimes show no clear connection.

“I think we also need to stop asking the question of whether or not this event was caused by climate change. All events nowadays are augmented by climate change,” said Northern Illinois University meteorology professor Victor Gensini. “We need to be asking, `To what extent did climate change play a role and how likely was this event to occur in the absence of climate change?'”

The unusually warm temperatures on Wednesday were due in part to record high ocean temperatures in the Gulf of Mexico, which wouldn’t have happened without global warming, said Jeff Masters, a Yale Climate Connections meteorologist who cofounded Weather Underground.

The system blew into the Plains from Colorado, where high winds knocked out power, closed roads and highways and delayed or canceled hundreds of flights. The weather service said a wind gust of 100 mph (160 kph) was recorded on the airfield at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs.

___

Stafford reported from Liberty, Missouri.

___

Associated Press writers Ken Miller in Oklahoma City; Terry Wallace in Dallas; Seth Borenstein in Washington D.C.; Jim Anderson in Denver and Grant Schulte in Omaha, Neb., contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

The recent killer tornado's track is visible from space

During the night of December 10, 2021, severe weather tore through several US states, Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee. At least 70 tornado-like events were reported, and one storm cell was tracked on radar for approximately four hours as it traveled for more than 400 km (250 miles.)
ENVIRONMENT
uticaphoenix.net

8 feet of snow possible in mountains as powerful storm

{ // query dom only after user click if (!vdContainer) { vdContainer = document.getElementById(‘videoDetailsContainer’); vdShow = document.getElementById(‘vdt_show’), vdHide = document.getElementById(‘vdt_hide’); } vdContainer.hidden = !(vdContainer.hidden); // show/hide elements if (vdContainer.hidden) { vdShow.hidden = false; vdHide.hidden = true; } else { if (!flagCaption) { flagCaption = true; fireCaptionAnalytics() } vdShow.hidden = true; vdHide.hidden = false; } }); function fireCaptionAnalytics () { let analytics = document.getElementById(“pageAnalytics”); try { if (analytics) { analytics.fireEvent(`${ga_data.route.basePageType}|${section}|${subsection}|streamline|expandCaption`); } else { if (window.newrelic) window.newrelic.noticeError(‘page analytics tag not found’); } } catch (e) { if (window.newrelic) window.newrelic.noticeError(e); } } }()); ]]>
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Michigan State
State
Iowa State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Tennessee State
State
Missouri State
State
Illinois State
State
Kentucky State
State
Arkansas State
State
Nebraska State
101.9 KELO-FM

1 dead as Midwest winds whip up dust, blow over semi-trailers

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say one person has died as a powerful storm system swept across the Great Plains and Midwest, closing highways and spawning reported tornadoes in Nebraska and Iowa. The Iowa State Patrol says a semitrailer was stuck by high winds and rolled onto its side...
IOWA STATE
101.9 KELO-FM

1 dead from storms that swept across the Great Plains and Midwest

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say one person has died as a powerful storm system swept across the Great Plains and Midwest amid unseasonably warm temperatures, bringing hurricane-force wind gusts and spawning reported tornadoes in Nebraska, Iowa and Minnesota. It’s a weather outbreak that experts described as extremely unusual...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather And Climate#Wind Gust#Midwest#Extreme Weather#The Iowa State Patrol#Interstate 70
Q985

LOOK: High Winds Caused Wicked Damage in Illinois Wednesday Night

Did anyone else wake up this morning and feel like the wind pulled a 'Grinch' on us last night?. Following a terrible night of sleep with the wind howling and my husband waking me and our kids up at 1:30 a.m. to go sleep in the basement, I rose at 4:15 to survey the damage around our home. Besides a missing porch light swag, and a toppled outdoor Christmas tree and deer decorations, everything else seems relatively unscathed, and I am extremely thankful for that. We never lost power, we don't have many trees in our yard so cleanup won't be a disaster, but I know A LOT of other Illinois residents have it far worse this morning.
ILLINOIS STATE
newsandguts.com

Watch: Freak Storms Pummel Midwest, Set High-Wind Records

Hurricane-force winds ripped through the Great Plains and the Midwest on Wednesday and nearly 20 tornado reports were confirmed across Minnesota, Iowa and Nebraska. (Watch video above) There were also at least 55 reports of wind gusts over 75 mph, the most ever recorded on a single day, according to...
ENVIRONMENT
The Associated Press

At least 5 dead as Midwest rocked by hurricane-force winds

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — At least five people died as a powerful and extremely unusual storm system swept across the Great Plains and Midwest amid unseasonably warm temperatures, spawning hurricane-force winds and possible tornadoes in Nebraska, Iowa and Minnesota. In southeastern Minnesota, Olmsted County Sheriff’s Lt. Lee Rossman said...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NWS
Boston 25 News WFXT

At least 5 dead as Midwest rocked by hurricane-force winds

OMAHA, Neb. — (AP) — At least five people died as a powerful and extremely unusual storm system swept across the Great Plains and Midwest amid unseasonably warm temperatures, spawning hurricane-force winds and possible tornadoes in Nebraska, Iowa and Minnesota. In southeastern Minnesota, Olmsted County Sheriff’s Lt. Lee...
OMAHA, NE
WDIO-TV

At least 5 dead as Midwest rocked by hurricane-force winds

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say at least five people died when a powerful storm system swept across the Great Plains and Midwest, spawning hurricane-force winds and likely tornadoes in Nebraska, Iowa and Minnesota. Officials in Kansas say a 65-year-old man was killed Wednesday night when a 40-foot tree...
ENVIRONMENT
KSBW.com

Atmospheric river is a win for California: Snowpack goes from 19% to 83% of average

The drought is far from over in California, but this week's atmospheric river may have begun to put a small dent in the state's worrisome water deficit. While a prior October atmospheric event earlier in the year brought historic rainfall totals to Northern California, this most recent storm delivered drenching rains to both the north and the south and blasted the Sierra Nevada with snow. Locations across the state reported impressive storm totals, from 11 inches of rain atop Mount Tamalpais in Marin County, to over 60 inches of snow at the UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab in Soda Springs, to 8.18 inches at San Marcos Pass in Santa Barbara County.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WGAU

At least 5 dead as Midwest rocked by hurricane-force winds

OMAHA, Neb. — (AP) — At least five people died as a powerful and extremely unusual storm system swept across the Great Plains and Midwest amid unseasonably warm temperatures, spawning hurricane-force winds and possible tornadoes in Nebraska, Iowa and Minnesota. In southeastern Minnesota, Olmsted County Sheriff’s Lt. Lee...
ENVIRONMENT
KRMG

Tornado, storm death toll at 90 after Ky teen's body found

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — (AP) — A Kentucky neighborhood ravaged by a tornado by got more bad news Thursday: the body of a missing teenager was found. Nyssa Brown was the seventh member of her family to die in the tornado that hit Bowling Green last week. Warren County coroner Kevin Kirby said the 13-year-old's body was found Thursday morning in a wooded area near her subdivision.
KENTUCKY STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

At least 5 dead as Midwest rocked by hurricane-force winds

OMAHA, Neb. — (AP) — At least five people died as a powerful and extremely unusual storm system swept across the Great Plains and Midwest amid unseasonably warm temperatures, spawning hurricane-force winds and possible tornadoes in Nebraska, Iowa and Minnesota. In southeastern Minnesota, Olmsted County Sheriff’s Lt. Lee...
ENVIRONMENT
KRMG

At least 5 dead as Midwest rocked by hurricane-force winds

OMAHA, Neb. — (AP) — At least five people died as a powerful and extremely unusual storm system swept across the Great Plains and Midwest amid unseasonably warm temperatures, spawning hurricane-force winds and possible tornadoes in Nebraska, Iowa and Minnesota. In southeastern Minnesota, Olmsted County Sheriff’s Lt. Lee...
ENVIRONMENT
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
7K+
Followers
42K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy