‘President Manchin’?

It’s unlikely a vote for ‘Build Back Better’ legislation will happen before the end of the year as talks between Senator Joe Manchin and President Biden have stalled. A source familiar with the talks says the conversations are ‘very far apart’ as the two lawmakers have very different views and given the state of the talks between the two, sources say Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is likely to delay the bill into 2022. One major issue the parties can’t seem to agree on is the child tax credit which Manchin wants to cut entirely though there are several other reasons why Democrats in the Senate are not ready for the vote.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 14 HOURS AGO