U.S. Politics

‘President Manchin’?

By Ron Gregory
lootpress.com
 21 hours ago

"One year of 'President Manchin': For the Democratic agenda, all roads go through West Virginia. Many readers have asked me if West Virginia U.S. Senator Joe Manchin is at the height of his power. Read today's Post or talk to any D.C. power broker: the answer is a resounding...

www.lootpress.com

WOKV

Power of one: Manchin is singularly halting Biden's agenda

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Sen. Joe Manchin settled in at President Joe Biden's family home in Delaware on a Sunday morning in the fall as the Democrats worked furiously to gain his support on their far-reaching domestic package. The two-hour-long session was the kind of special treatment being...
CONGRESS & COURTS
wfxb.com

President Biden, Senator Manchin Slow Talks on ‘Build Back Better’ Legislation

It’s unlikely a vote for ‘Build Back Better’ legislation will happen before the end of the year as talks between Senator Joe Manchin and President Biden have stalled. A source familiar with the talks says the conversations are ‘very far apart’ as the two lawmakers have very different views and given the state of the talks between the two, sources say Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is likely to delay the bill into 2022. One major issue the parties can’t seem to agree on is the child tax credit which Manchin wants to cut entirely though there are several other reasons why Democrats in the Senate are not ready for the vote.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS News

Manchin's stance on child tax credit likely to stall Build Back Better into 2022

Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia is resisting a one-year extension of the expanded child tax credit in President Biden's roughly $2 trillion social and climate spending package. The Democrat's stance on the provision is likely to delay passage of the bill until next year. Yeganeh Torbati, an economic policy investigative reporter for The Washington Post, joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss Manchin's opposition.
CONGRESS & COURTS
New York Post

Manchin opposition forces Schumer to push spending bill to 2022

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is expected to miss his self-imposed deadline to hold a vote on President Biden’s multitrillion-dollar social spending bill by the end of this year as key moderate Sen. Joe Manchin remains noncommittal, according to a new report. While Biden himself and other top Democrats...
CONGRESS & COURTS
abc17news.com

Manchin reelection plans loom as Democrats court his critical vote

Sen. Joe Manchin has a big choice to make — and it’s not just whether to give President Joe Biden’s sweeping agenda a decisive vote of approval. The West Virginia Democrat is weighing whether to run for reelection in 2024 in a state that Donald Trump won by nearly 40 points last year — a fact that his allies have squarely in mind as they court a vote that can either give Biden’s bill historic approval or cause his agenda to collapse amid a sea of bitter party acrimony.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

One year of ‘President Manchin’: For the Democratic agenda, all roads go through West Virginia

They wait for Joe. And while they wait, they wonder. “His entourage vanished,” says a reporter. “Maybe they snuck out the back,” says a photographer. It’s a Tuesday in early December. Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.), the Flowbee-haired centrist whose vote in the evenly divided Senate could make or break any given deal, had been spotted ducking into Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer’s office at exactly 11:06 a.m. That’s a conspicuous time and place for a private tête-à-tête — just before the Senate’s Tuesday lunches, when the Capitol Hill press would swarm the corridors in search of scooplets about the fate of Democrats’ social spending bill.
U.S. POLITICS
WRGB

Dems face pressure to narrow agenda as Manchin questions costs

WASHINGTON (TND) — As Democrats race to maneuver President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better Act through the Senate before the end of the year, a new analysis by the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office could complicate the debate and strengthen the hand of moderates who want to scale back the $1.75 trillion bill.
CONGRESS & COURTS
eenews.net

Manchin huddle with Biden fails to break impasse

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) is ramping up the pressure to finish his party’s climate and social spending bill by Christmas, but it looks like an increasingly difficult task given continued concerns from Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and the lengthy process of clearing the legislation with the Senate parliamentarian.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Manchin, Biden set to meet this week as Democrats race to wrap up $2 trillion spending package

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden's economic agenda remained in political limbo on Monday, as Senate Democrats returned to Washington and set about confronting their simmering differences ahead of a self-imposed holiday deadline. With less than two weeks until Christmas - the date by which Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

