‘President Manchin’?

They wait for Joe. And while they wait, they wonder. “His entourage vanished,” says a reporter. “Maybe they snuck out the back,” says a photographer. It’s a Tuesday in early December. Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.), the Flowbee-haired centrist whose vote in the evenly divided Senate could make or break any given deal, had been spotted ducking into Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer’s office at exactly 11:06 a.m. That’s a conspicuous time and place for a private tête-à-tête — just before the Senate’s Tuesday lunches, when the Capitol Hill press would swarm the corridors in search of scooplets about the fate of Democrats’ social spending bill.
