Funeral for NFL player, Georgia native Demaryius Thomas announced

 21 hours ago
DUBLIN, Ga. — The funeral for former NFL player and West Laurens Raider Demaryius Thomas has been set for Saturday. According to Dudley Funeral Home, the public viewing will take place at the West Laurens High Gymnasium in...

CBS 46

Beloved football star Demaryius Thomas suffered cardiac arrest before passing, Roswell police say

UPDATE (CBS46) —The Roswell Police Department has revealed beloved football star Demaryius Thomas went into cardiac arrest before he died Thursday evening. According to an incident report released by the department, officers responded to his Roswell home on Riverside Road around 7 p.m. After struggling to open the gate due to an unsuccessful code entry, police forced the gate open with their hands and rushed to Thomas who was unconscious and not breathing in the shower of his bedroom at the time of their arrival.
ROSWELL, GA
Georgia Bulldogs ink five-star prospect Malaki Starks

ATHENS, Ga. — National Signing Day has launched the 2021 Early Signing Period into full gear, and Georgia is not relenting. The Peach State's top football team is putting pen to paper and locking down five-star prospects in the process. The latest talent to commit to the Bulldogs is tabbed safety Malaki Starks.
ATHENS, GA
Demaryius Thomas’ funeral scheduled for Saturday in Laurens County

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Funeral services for Laurens County native and former NFL star Demaryius Thomas are set for Saturday at West Laurens High School. Thomas, who died this week at his home in Roswell, attended West Laurens before playing college football at Georgia Tech. He then spent 10 seasons in the NFL, most of which were played with the Denver Broncos.
LAURENS COUNTY, GA
Bill Belichick Speaks On Demaryius Thomas: ‘A Great Player But He’s A Better Person’

BOSTON (CBS) — Demaryius Thomas’ time in New England was brief. Yet based on the heartfelt way that his former Patriots teammates reacted to his sudden passing, it’s clear that Thomas made several deep connections in the summer of 2019. On Wednesday, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked about what he remembered about Thomas during their time together in 2019. “That’s a very sad and unfortunate situation,” Belichick said. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family. Great kid that didn’t have an easy start to his life but really embraced every opportunity he had. He had great relationships with...
Samuel Mbake: Georgia WR announces college commitment

Arkansas reached into Georgia to pick up a big recruiting win on Wednesday. Samuel Mbake announced in a Signing Day ceremony at his school that he would be playing his college football for the Razorbacks. Mbake’s other finalists were Georgia, Ole Miss, and Mississippi State. Of his decision, Mbake...
Four-star Alpharetta prospect signs with Alabama

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The University of Alabama has locked down a four-star prospect right from under the Georgia Bulldogs' noses. Denmark High School's Dayne Shor has put pen to paper, officially announcing the Alpharetta talent's Roll Tide decision. A notable moment for National Signing Day, Shor's signing will likely...
Gift drive helps highlight NFL star Demaryius Thomas' legacy

ROSWELL, Ga. — Amber Woolfolk first met Demaryius Thomas during a social justice march in 2020, soon after the death of Ahmaud Arbery. The two connected and pledged to help families in the community. Woolfolk is the CEO of Solve Cares Foundation, a nonprofit that provides funding for students...
Jaguars move quickly to end many of Meyer’s practice methods

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars moved quickly to rid themselves of some of Urban Meyer’s non-traditional methods Thursday. There was no longer a motivational team huddle on the practice field. There was no longer an emcee with a microphone barking out directions for drills. There was no longer any use for catch phrases like “plus-two mentality” and “own it.”
