CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — A collision between a pickup truck and a train sent one person to the hospital, according to Camden police. The incident happened around 5 a.m. near 36th Street and Waterfront Entertainment Center. According to authorities, officers and fire crews responded to the scene of a pickup truck versus train. The driver of the pickup was taken to the hospital. The train conductor had minor injures from the crash, officials say.

CAMDEN, NJ ・ 6 DAYS AGO