The country's retail recovery is on the fast track. Retail rents are rising with strip centers and neighborhood centers posting the biggest increases, Class C malls are suffering with average vacancy rates topping 12%, and retailers are expanding to markets where the most people are going, places like Las Vegas, Orlando, and Atlanta. Those are the highlights of JLL’s “Retail Recovery” report, which was released as the ICSC’s big RECon show—canceled last May—opened this week in Las Vegas. Booths were fewer and smaller at RECon and attendance was less than a third of the usual 30,000, but leasing activity has been stronger than it’s been in years.

RETAIL ・ 9 DAYS AGO