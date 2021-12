Since the beginning of June, 150,000 unvaccinated Americans have died due to COVID-19. That’s roughly the same number of people living in Syracuse, N.Y., or Eugene, Ore., almost the same number of U.S. troops killed in the Vietnam War and 50 times the number of Americans killed in the 9/11 terrorist attacks. And all those deaths could have easily been prevented, since vaccines have been widely available since last spring and have been shown to be very safe and extremely effective in preventing severe illness and death from the coronavirus. And yet some combination of bullheadedness and ignorance has led thousands of people in this country to decide they are better off not rolling up their sleeves but rolling the dice and crossing their fingers that they don’t catch the disease.

WASHINGTON, PA ・ 13 DAYS AGO