Ravendex Lists on P2PB2B Exchange

By News BTC
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleRavendex is the first non-custodial decentralized exchange on the Cardano Blockchain that facilitates quick asset transfers and liquidity between native Cardano tokens and ADA. Cardano Blockchain cross-chain exchange uses the EUTXO model, known for its unique features, such as the ability to share liquidity across different assets in the Cardano...

