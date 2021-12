A woman missing six months is believed by Rockland police to be dead, but amid a continuing search for the woman, officials said they wanted to bring closure to her family. Brittney McCormack, 27, has struggled with substance abuse in the past, John Llewellyn, Rockland’s chief of police, said. Though she has gone missing repeatedly in recent years, police were able to get McCormack counseling and support services. But she now hasn’t been seen by her family since mid-summer.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO