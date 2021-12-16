Tigers test positive for COVID-19 at Ohio Zoo
CLEVELAND (WJW) – Five tigers at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo have tested positive for COVID-19 , zoo officials announced Wednesday.
The tigers were tested out of precaution after an animal care team at the zoo noticed that three of them started showing mild symptoms like coughing and sneezing on Dec. 12.Ohio Senate approves ending conceal carry permit requirement
The zoo doesn’t know how the tigers contracted COVID, but officials say the three animals who displayed visible symptoms have since shown signs of improvement.
The Rosebrough Tiger Passage will be temporarily closed until the tigers fully recover.
There has been no evidence of animal-to-human transmission of COVID in zoos.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.
Comments / 6