Cleveland, WV

Tigers test positive for COVID-19 at Ohio Zoo

By Jordan Unger
 21 hours ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Five tigers at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo have tested positive for COVID-19 , zoo officials announced Wednesday.

The tigers were tested out of precaution after an animal care team at the zoo noticed that three of them started showing mild symptoms like coughing and sneezing on Dec. 12.

The zoo doesn’t know how the tigers contracted COVID, but officials say the three animals who displayed visible symptoms have since shown signs of improvement.

The Rosebrough Tiger Passage will be temporarily closed until the tigers fully recover.

There has been no evidence of animal-to-human transmission of COVID in zoos.

