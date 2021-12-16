ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Serbia suspends lithium mine plans after protests

By DUSAN STOJANOVIC Associated Press
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 21 hours ago

BELGRADE, Serbia — Local authorities in western Serbia on Thursday suspended a plan that would allow mining giant Rio Tinto to operate a lithium mine, following protests by environmentalists that shook the country's populist leadership. The mining had been expected to start in the near future, but a...

