ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness

Healthy Holiday Choices

By Christopher DeFrancesco '95 (CLAS)
uconn.edu
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt can be hard enough to stay on track with diet, exercise, sleep, and stress management any time of year. Now try it surrounded by seasonal temptations and the burden of meeting everyone’s holiday expectations. Two UConn Health experts are here to help: Linda York is a registered dietitian and certified...

today.uconn.edu

Comments / 0

Related
Woman's World

Drink This Every Night Before Bed to Lower Your Blood Sugar

There’s been plenty of buzz around apple cider vinegar (ACV) in recent years. You may have seen it recommended for various ailments, and thanks to its promised health benefits, ACV has become quite popular. But this isn’t just another wellness trend without any science to back it up: Studies around ACV seem to confirm that it really can be beneficial for our health. And if you struggle to regulate your blood sugar, apple cider vinegar could be the answer you’ve been looking for.
NUTRITION
Woman's World

Taking Too Much of This Common Supplement Can Cause Hair Loss, Joint Pain, and Fatigue

Eating a diet rich in vitamins and minerals can help fight infections and inflammation, and taking supplements to ensure you’re getting enough of the right ones can act as an extra shield of protection for your health. However, getting too much of certain vitamins and minerals can actually have a negative effect. Selenium is one of those minerals. When taken correctly, it has several benefits. But overdoing it can lead to hair loss, fatigue, and other scary symptoms.
WEIGHT LOSS
EatThis

The #1 Worst Drink to Have After 50, Says Science

Your body will continue to change as you age, which means you'll continue to have different needs with each passing year. For example, your skin and bones will begin to change because you'll produce less collagen, and your heart health may change because your valves will begin to stiffen. It...
WEIGHT LOSS
MindBodyGreen

I'm A Gastroenterologist & These Are My Top 10 Foods For Gut Health

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. The perfect gut health routine looks different for everyone, but incorporating nutrient-dense foods is a surefire way to get the ball rolling. Of course, food lists can become overwhelming quite quickly—there are tons of gut-healthy fruits and veggies to choose from—but integrative gastroenterologist Marvin Singh, M.D., tends to stick to 10 favorites in his regular meal plan.
NUTRITION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Healthy Eating#Nutrition#Depression#Stress Management#Uconn Health
EatThis

The #1 Best Drink for Your Liver, Says Dietitian

We know that our liver is important, but we may not realize just how important it is. In fact, according to the Cleveland Clinic, your liver has hundreds of jobs it performs for your body. Among these different jobs are highly crucial roles like metabolizing the nutrients you eat so...
FOOD & DRINKS
EatThis

The #1 Best Cereal for Weight Loss, Dietitian Says

It's natural to believe that simply avoiding the old-school, sugar-coated, candy-colored cereals popular in decades past is a smart way to steer toward something healthier. But when it comes to healthy cereal, it's easy to be deceived. In my 30 years as a dietitian, virtually all of my clients have...
WEIGHT LOSS
EatThis

Surefire Ways to Lose Abdominal Fat, Say Experts

Losing weight and having a flat stomach is a goal many people work towards, but getting rid of that stubborn belly fat can oftentimes be challenging. No matter how many crunches or trendy diets we do, sometimes it feels like the weight just isn't coming off. But don't give up. Losing that belly fat is possible. Eat This, Not That! Health, talked to several experts about how to really lose abdominal fat. Read the 12 tips below. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

The Worst Foods No One Should Eat After 4pm Because They Cause Abdominal Fat, According To Experts

Weekends tend to be a time when people fall off their diets, but if you’re hoping to get a jump start on your New Year’s resolution to eat healthier, you should continue to follow the 80-20 rule which means eating *mostly* health 80% of the time. You might feel like having a cheat meal today, but when choosing your food options for the entire weekend, remember that certain foods will take you farther than others. Simple carbohydrates like white rice, and high-carb, high-fat snack foods like chips and dip, are some of those empty-calorie foods you should avoid–especially in the evening hours when you’re less likely to burn them off due to inactivity. This can lead to the dreaded abdominal fat that plagues so many of us in this country (and is linked to more serious health issues, such as cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes). Here’s what our leading health experts say about choosing your meals and snacks for this afternoon and evening:
NUTRITION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
EatThis

Want a Lean Body For Good? Eat These 8 Foods Every Day

Getting "lean"—having a muscular physique and a low body fat percentage—is a little easier said than done. Sure, you know that maintaining a balanced diet and getting plenty of exercise helps, but what you may not be aware of is that there are specific types of foods you'll want to focus on that can support your goals. While there are a lot of factors that affect your body type and weight, experts say that incorporating certain nutrient-dense lean proteins, vegetables, nuts, and whole grains can go a long way in achieving that svelte figure you're after.
WEIGHT LOSS
EatThis

Drinking Habits to Avoid If You're Pre-Diabetic, Says Dietitian

Blood sugar issues can go undetected for years, even decades, before getting diagnosed with diabetes. Pre-diabetes is the precursor to developing diabetes. In fact, nearly 30% of the US population is considered to be prediabetic, and many don't even know it. Signs and symptoms of blood sugar issues include increased...
FOOD & DRINKS
Medical News Today

Is watermelon high in sugar for people with diabetes? Diet tips and nutrition

Watermelon is a refreshing summer fruit that contains plenty of natural sugar. While it is usually safe for a person with diabetes to include watermelon in their eating pattern, several factors determine the portion size and frequency of consumption. People living with diabetes need to be careful about their food...
NUTRITION
spring.org.uk

The Everyday Drink That Doubles Weight Loss

The drink may also be protective against type 2 diabetes and metabolic syndrome. Drinking a pint of low-fat milk each day could help double weight loss, researchers have found. The healthy drink has been linked to halving fat and reducing the chance of type 2 diabetes. Critical nutrients in milk...
WEIGHT LOSS
healththoroughfare.com

Why Eating Grapes is Beneficial for Your Health

Some people might be surprised to find out that grapes are good for their health. While they are mostly know for being delicious snacks, they have some surprising benefits. Grapes are a good source of vitamins and minerals. They contain:. Vitamin A: Grapes contain beta-carotene, which is converted to vitamin...
NUTRITION
FIRST For Women

Sprinkling This Spice on Your Eggs in the Morning Can Curb Cravings All Day Long

There’s a reason eggs are such a popular breakfast food: From scrambled to poached, the protein-packed food pairs well with just about any savory grain or starch (think toast, quinoa, potatoes, or brown rice) and can keep you feeling satisfied for a long time. But if you like to snack between meals, even enjoying a filling breakfast might not be enough to break the habit. But here’s a simple way to stop those cravings: add cayenne pepper to your next plate of eggs!
FOOD & DRINKS
asapland.com

How to Use Cinnamon For Diabetics and its Benefits

How to Use Cinnamon For Diabetics and its Benefits. Diabetes is an ailment that has affected the lives of many, but for those it does not affect, they can live their normal life like others. They need to watch what they consume and if required take medicines prescribed by the doctor, which can be oral or insulin injection depending upon the type of diabetes.
NUTRITION
marthastewart.com

Six Apps That Help Support Your Mental Health

However busy life gets, it's important to check in with your mental health, which is a simple way to ensure you're supporting your overall wellness from the inside out. One way to do this? Set up daily check-ins with yourself; they act as an emotional temperature check. "They help to identify where you are in the moment and what you may be in need of," One Medical's Sherese Ezelle, LMHC says. "For example, if you are frustrated, you may reach out to a friend and share that feeling—or you may take time to step away and have some tea or coffee." There are a number of other expert-approved ways to improve mental wellness, too, and that includes taking care of your body. "Get good sleep, eat healthy, and fit in physical activity regularly," Dr. Desreen N. Dudley, PsyD, a licensed clinical psychologist, says. "Physical activity alone has been shown to have positive impacts on depressed moods."
MENTAL HEALTH
Muskogee Daily Phoenix

High Obesity Program makes healthy choice the easy choice

STILLWATER – The High Obesity Program, funded through the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, serves residents in Muskogee and Adair counties with community projects that improve access to healthy food and safe places for physical activity. The more than $464,000 of HOP funding awarded to Oklahoma State...
MUSKOGEE COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy