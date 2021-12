As many of us are running around trying to finish (or start) our holiday shopping, it was two years ago this month that the Somers Point Kmart closed for good. It was right around December 16, 2019, that there was not a car to be found in the parking lot of a once bustling store right on Route 9. And that empty parking lot was the final chapter in retail history for this once huge chain of department stores in South Jersey.

