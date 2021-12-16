ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleVI Labs Holiday Sale: Up to 40% off on virtual instruments. VI Labs has launched a Holiday Sale...

rekkerd.org

rekkerd.org

Rigid Audio Everything Bundle: 30 Kontakt instruments for $69.99 USD

Rigid Audio has announced the launch of promotion on a bundle which contains a huge collection of 30 sample libraries for Native Instruments Kontakt, offered at 97% off the regular price. The Everything Bundle contains around 57 GB of content, including over 8,000 sounds and presets. All included products have...
ELECTRONICS
rekkerd.org

Trinity Drums cinematic instrument by Sonuscore on sale at 93% OFF

Sonuscore has launched a 48-hour sale on the Trinity Drums instrument library for Kontakt, offering over 90% off on the collection of 100+ rhythmic themes and more than 500 variations and single hits. TRINITY DRUMS is a powerful collection of cinematic and modern grooves combined in a flexible, innovative virtual...
SHOPPING
rekkerd.org

VU Meter effect plugin by Waves Audio FREE at VST Buzz

VST Buzz has launched a promotion on an easy-to-use VU meter plugin from Waves Audio. The Waves VU Meter allows you to meter average levels to achieve a well-balanced mix. Mix and track in your DAW using the industry’s classic metering method, in order to help you achieve optimal levels, sufficient headroom and a clearer mix.
ELECTRONICS
rekkerd.org

SampleScience releases Lo-Fi VaporTones virtual instrument

SampleScience has announced a new virtual instrument featuring a collection of sounds for lo-fi, vaporwave, chillwave, synthwave, and retrowave music production. Each sound in Lo-Fi VaporTones has a distinctive lo-fi tone reminiscent of VHS and audio cassettes sound degradation. It’s the perfect collection for music producers who wants to add...
ELECTRONICS
Synthtopia

Native Instruments Intros Komplete Now Virtual Instrument Subscription Service

Native Instruments has introduced Komplete Now, a new subscription service for virtual instruments and effects. Subscribers get access to NI’s flagship synthesizer Massive X, a new edition of the legendary drum sampling platform Battery 4, and three instruments from the Play Series collection: Cloud Supply, Lo-Fi Glow & Hybrid Keys. Komplete Now also includes Retro Machines MK2 with 16 virtual analog synthesizers and keyboards, plus the Raum and Replika effects.
ELECTRONICS
rekkerd.org

Rast Sound updates Transformer resonator effect plugin to v1.2

Rast Sound has announced an update to the Transformer audio plugin, an effect that lets you add slight tonal excitement, coloring or shape your input sound into something completely new with self modulating resonators. Version 1.2 comes with a dark mode, presets, visualizations, and more. Transformer is a quad resonator...
COMPUTERS
rekkerd.org

Save 93% on MUZE Essentials Bundle: 9 Kontakt instruments for $19.99 USD

Audio Plugin Deals has announced a promotion on the MUZE Essentials Bundle, offering a discount of over 90% off on a massive 128GB collection of Kontakt instruments for the next few weeks. Weighing in at just over 128GB, the Essentials bundle is an inspiring collection of Kontakt instruments excellent for...
SHOPPING
rekkerd.org

Blue Cat updates Remote Control virtual control surface plugin to v3.0

Blue Cat Audio has released an update to its virtual control surface plugin that can be used to control multiple plugins or MIDI-compatible devices from a single user interface. Version 3.0 of Blue Cat’s Remote Control has a brand new user interface (fully scalable) and adds compatibility with recent systems...
COMPUTERS
rekkerd.org

Save 50% on VocalMint Compressor & Saturator plugins by Audified

Plugin Boutique has launched a sale on two of Audified VocalMint series audio plugins, offering a 50% discount for a few days only. VocalMint Compressor is a one-knob compressor tailored to vocals. Have you ever wondered how to build up a complete compression chain for any vocal track in only...
ELECTRONICS
rekkerd.org

Glitch 2 FSU effect plugin by Illformed on sale at 50% OFF

Illformed has launched a Merry Glitchmas sale on its infamous FSU effect plugin Glitch 2, offering a 50% discount through the end of the year. Featuring a new and improved sequencer which can play multiple effects simultaneously, with the ability to trigger unique scenes from every note on your keyboard, Glitch can be as gentle or as brutal as you like.
COMPUTERS
rekkerd.org

Dymai Sound launches Technoport Soundbank for Proclethya Synth

Dymai Sound has launched a new expansion pack for the Proclethya software synthesizer instrument, which was recently made available for macOS alongside Windows PC. The Technoport Soundbanks aims to help you enhance your Techno tracks with unique timbres, melodic sequences, deep basses, and other creative sounds. Technoport Soundbank is a...
COMPUTERS
rekkerd.org

All Seasons Sample Set by Modern Producers on sale at 90% OFF

Audio Plugin Deals has launched a sale on the All Seasons Sample Set by Modern Producers, a collection of 8 sample packs offered at a 90% discount. The bundle includes 200 high-quality compositions with trackout stems and MIDI files. All Seasons Sample Set collects all 8 of Modern Producers’ best-selling...
HIP HOP
rekkerd.org

Transformation FX Bundle: Save 66% on Little AlterBoy, Lifeline Expanse Lite & LX480 Essentials

Plugin Boutique has announced a new Exclusive Bundles+ series collection, offering three audio plugins at a 66% discount for a limited time. Introducing the Transformation FX Bundle, three essential production and mixing FX tools for transforming your productions from a demo into a complete, finished track. With true versatility and variety, these effects plugins provide all of the key components to making your sound stand out, featuring pitch & formant shifting, distortion, stereo widening, reverbs/ambience and much more.
ELECTRONICS
rekkerd.org

Flash Sale: Black Octopus Sound Vocal Bundle: 10 packs for $25 USD!

FLASH SALE ALERT! For $25 (normally $369.50) YOU get the Black Octopus Sound Vocal Bundle – 10 packs of PRO VOCALS – Acapellas, One Shots, Loops & MORE!!. At more than 93% off, you get all 15 packs for the price of $25. Totally EXCLUSIVE. Don’t miss out! all 10 fully-loaded packs for just $25 – Act fast as this flash sale won’t last!
SHOPPING
rekkerd.org

Impact Soundworks End of Year Sale: Up to 70% off virtual instruments, plugins and bundles

Impact Soundworks has announced the launch of its annual End of Year Sale, with discounts on Kontakt instrument libraries, audio plugins, and selected bundles. The sale includes the Shreddage 3 series of guitar and bass guitar instruments, Ventus Winds instruments, Super Audio Cart Complete, and more recent products such as Kageyama Taikos, Hammer Klavier, Fredonia Grand Organ, and Modern Harpejji.
TECHNOLOGY
Tom's Hardware

Raspberry Pi Scratch Coding: Control Sensors and Motors

A block-based language designed for kids, Scratch is a great way to introduce coding. With it we can learn how to create games and control electronics via the Raspberry Pi’s GPIO. As good as Scratch 3 is there is only so much that we can do with the GPIO, and the GPIO is the best feature of the Raspberry Pi. So how can we take our Scratch GPIO projects further? For that we need S3GPIO.
COMPUTERS
rekkerd.org

Propulsion: Driven sounds for Repro-1 synthesizer by u-he

Spektralisk has announced the release of a brand new collection of 150 presets for the Repro-1 software synthesizer instrument from u-he. Analog at the core enhanced with the digital, the Propulsion soundset is focused mainly on saturated, driven and dynamic sequences. Ready to add energy and sense of urgency to...
ELECTRONICS
rekkerd.org

FREE: Gem series Dimension modulation effect emulation by Overloud

If you’ve missed the giveaway last September, Overloud is giving you another chance to grab its Gem Mod plugin for free for the next few days. The plugin simulates the legendary Dimension D modulation unit from Roland, which offers a very soft and organic modulation. It was the go-to...
COMPUTERS

