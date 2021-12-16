Waukesha Marching Band Performs for First Time Since Parade Horror

Tomorrow is a memorable day for the Uintah Marching Band and there is a way you can share in the experience. The Uintah High School Marching Band and Uintah High School Orchestra flew to Hawaii last week to prepare for the 2021 Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade taking place on December 7th. “This year’s parade will commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor,” shares Uintah School District. “Its goal is to unite generations in a meaningful event that honors WWII veterans and Pearl Harbor survivors, while educating and inspiring the young Americans who will join together to salute them.” The parade is scheduled to begin Tuesday at 9:00pm. The marching band and orchestra are 62nd in the parade line up. To watch a live stream, visit https://www.pearlharborparade.org.

UINTAH, UT ・ 11 DAYS AGO