Waukesha Marching Band Performs for First Time Since Parade Horror

By Jamie Ross
TheDailyBeast
 21 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

A dozen members of the Waukesha South marching band were injured when a driver plowed his SUV through a holiday parade in Wisconsin last month, but on Wednesday, they got back to...

Laredo Morning Times

LC recital back for first time since start of pandemic

Laredo College hosted its first Music Student Recital since the start of the pandemic this week. Those who enjoy music gathered in Guadalupe & Lilia Martinez Fine Arts Center to enjoy a concert of the Guitar Ensemble and the Jazz Band. Dr. Matthew Bishop directed his students and welcomed everyone...
LAREDO, TX
insideedition.com

'Dancing Grannies' March Again After Waukesha Parade Tragedy

The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies have reunited for the first time since members were killed when an SUV plowed into a holiday event in Waukesha, Wisconsin. With arms linked and wearing matching shirts to honor their fallen members, the grannies put on a brave face as crowds cheered them on. Just...
CELEBRATIONS
State
Wisconsin State
WBAY Green Bay

INTERVIEW: Local school band directors chosen to march in Rose Parade

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - New Year’s Day brings the 133rd Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, California, but in a first, this year will feature a marching band of about 300 school band directors from across the country. Four of them are from Wisconsin. Two of those are from the Green Bay public schools.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Green Bay band directors to march in Rose Parade

(WLUK) -- Two Green Bay school band directors will march in the 2022 Rose Parade. Sara Baye, band director for Lombardi Middle School & Southwest High School and John Quigley, elementary band and orchestra director, will join hundreds of band directors from across the country in a salute to America's band directors on New Years Day in the annual Pasadena Tournament of Roses Rose Parade.
GREEN BAY, WI
#Marching Band#Milwaukee#Wisn
Fontana Herald News

Marching bands enliven Christmas Parade

The 2021 Fontana Christmas Parade was a great opportunity for the marching bands from high schools in Fontana to show their talents — and to provide proof that they were able to come back strong after the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted their season in 2020. For the Fontana High School...
FONTANA, CA
basinnow.com

Tune In To Watch Uintah Marching Band In Pearl Harbor Parade

Tomorrow is a memorable day for the Uintah Marching Band and there is a way you can share in the experience. The Uintah High School Marching Band and Uintah High School Orchestra flew to Hawaii last week to prepare for the 2021 Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade taking place on December 7th. “This year’s parade will commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor,” shares Uintah School District. “Its goal is to unite generations in a meaningful event that honors WWII veterans and Pearl Harbor survivors, while educating and inspiring the young Americans who will join together to salute them.” The parade is scheduled to begin Tuesday at 9:00pm. The marching band and orchestra are 62nd in the parade line up. To watch a live stream, visit https://www.pearlharborparade.org.
UINTAH, UT
NME

BTS to go on “extended period of rest” for the first time since 2019

K-pop juggernauts BTS will take time off from performing and music for the holidays, following their first in-person concerts in two years. Earlier today (December 6), the boyband’s label Big Hit Music announced that the septet will go on an “extended period of rest” for the first time since 2019. The news comes shortly after the boyband’s in-person ‘Permission To Dance On Stage’ concerts at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, as well as their appearance at the 2021 Jingle Ball Tour.
THEATER & DANCE
NewsBreak
Society
Daily Local News

Downingtown Christmas Parade features string band, floats, marching bands

DOWNINGTOWN — Downingtown Good Neighbor Christmas Inc., in partnership with the Downingtown-Thorndale Regional Chamber of Commerce is proud to present the Downingtown Christmas Parade this Saturday, Dec. 11, at 3 p.m. Participants in this year’s parade include: Downingtown Blue and Gold Marching Band, Bishop Shanahan Marching Band, Duffy String...
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
Lima News

TEN Tenors to perform in March

VAN WERT — Van Wert Live has scheduled the Australian ensemble The TEN Tenors for 7 p.m. Sunday, March 20, at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center located at 10700 State Route 118. Tickets for the Enrich Community Concert Series are now available to VWL members; tickets for the public go...
VAN WERT, OH
