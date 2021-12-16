ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Serbia suspends lithium mine plans after protests

By DUSAN STOJANOVIC
Middletown Press
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Local authorities in western Serbia on Thursday suspended a plan that would allow mining giant Rio Tinto to operate a lithium mine, following protests by environmentalists that shook the country’s populist leadership. The mining had been expected to start in the near future,...

www.middletownpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
kitco.com

China vows crackdown on illegal coal mining after accidents

BEIJING, Dec 16 (Reuters) - China's emergencies ministry on Thursday said all coal-producing regions in the country should investigate cases of illegal mining after a push to produce more of the fossil fuel had led to a series of accidents. Thermal coal futures in China rose as much as 6.8% in night trading to 756.60 yuan ($118.80) a tonne after the announcement.
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Former Slovak premier detained for protest during lockdown

Former Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico was detained by police in Bratislava on Thursday for organizing an anti-government rally that had been banned due to lockdown rules.Fico’s leftist Smer-Social Democracy party and police confirmed the detention, which took place before the planned demonstration in the Slovak capital Thursday evening.Police said they would not give more details till Friday. Any public gatherings of more than six people, including protests, have been banned after the government imposed strict restrictions to tackle a record surge of coronavirus infections in late NovemberFico, a populist leader, has been a vocal critic of the government’s...
PROTESTS
investing.com

Lithuania Railways CEO to resign over Belarus potash transport

VILNIUS (Reuters) -The head of Lithuania's state-run railways, Mantas Bartuska, agreed on Tuesday to step down to "de-escalate" public outcry over the transport of potash from sanctions-hit Belarus, but the company said it could not stop facilitating it for now. The issue has shaken public opinion in the Baltic state,...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mining Equipment#Coal Mining#Lithium#Racism#Ap#Serbian
Axios

Environmental protests rock Serbia

Thousands of protesters across Serbia blocked roadways and bridges for the third consecutive weekend over the government's environmental policies, including a proposal for a new lithium mine that activists say would wreak havoc on the country's already extremely polluted environment. Why it matters: These are some of the largest anti-government...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Mass protest in Vienna against Austria's controversial COVID restrictions

VIENNA, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Tens of thousands of people rallied in Vienna on Saturday in protest against restrictions introduced to halt the spread of coronavirus in Austria, including mandatory COVID-19 vaccines and home confinement orders for the unvaccinated. Around 1,400 police officers were on duty to oversee the protest,...
PROTESTS
wkzo.com

Civic activism roils Serbia’s plans for big mining concessions

PRANJANI, Serbia (Reuters) – From her village home in southwestern Serbia, Ljiljana Bralovic keeps watch on snow-covered hills and a network of small roads, looking for unfamiliar cars she believes might be carrying geologists prospecting for lithium. Environmentalist groups like the one in her village threw up roadblocks there...
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Protests
world-nuclear-news.org

Nuclear technology centre planned for Serbia

Rosatom has signed a framework agreement with the government of Serbia to build a nuclear technology centre in the country, including a cyclotron for medical isotope production. It comes as part of a growing trend of Serbian interest in nuclear. Yevgeny Pakermanov and Nenad Popović complete the deal (Image: Rosatom)...
INDUSTRY
mining.com

Thousands protest against Rio Tinto’s lithium project in Serbia

Thousands of people in Belgrade and other Serbian towns blocked main roads and bridges over the weekend for hours in anti-government protests, targeting two new laws that environmentalists say will let foreign companies take advantage of local resources. The demonstrators protested against Rio Tinto’s Jadar lithium project and Zijin Mining’s...
PROTESTS
Reuters

Greece further amends COVID travel rules for foreigners

ATHENS, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Foreign travellers can opt to show a rapid antigen test or a PCR test to enter Greece, the country said on Thursday, amending a rule it announced only the day before to help curb the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. Health authorities...
TRAVEL
World Economic Forum

The European year of rail: Why rail can transport us to a greener future

Recent disruptions to transport and its affect on supply chains has brought renewed attention to rail freight in Europe. Rail freight can achieve climate neutrality without the need for any additional infrastructure and at the same time consumes six times less green energy than road transport. Five critical digital technologies...
TRAFFIC
AFP

Jabs, boosters 'vital' against Omicron: EU leaders

EU leaders said on Thursday that vaccinations and booster shots would be vital to counter the Omicron coronavirus variant as countries stepped up restrictions to slow its startling spread. The EU summit they were participating in also emphasised the need for "coordinated efforts" based on science, amid go-it-alone measures applied notably by Italy. The joint conclusion, swiftly adopted at the beginning of the one-day gathering, underlined the urgency Omicron has injected into European policy-making just three weeks after South African researchers detected the strain. "It is spreading at the ferocious pace and potentially has a risk of escaping our vaccines, at least partially," said EU commission president Ursula von der Leyen at the end of the talks.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Reuters

Norway grants $111 mln to clean hydrogen, ammonia projects

OSLO, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Norway on Friday granted 1 billion Norwegian crowns ($111 million) in support for three projects to produce emissions-free hydrogen and ammonia, aiding a transition to a low-carbon economy, the government said. The funding will be allocated to projects led by Yara (YAR.OL), Tizir Titanium &...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fox5 KVVU

Italy: Man held after lockdown at US Naval site, no injuries

MILAN (AP) — A U.S. Navy support site near Naples, Italy, was locked down for some two hours Thursday after reports of gunfire near a base school. No injuries were reported, and one person was detained. Security forces responded to the scene near the installation's middle and high school...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy