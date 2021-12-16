ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Biden, Manchin sharply divided over $2T bill; US facing double virus surge; Jaguars fire Urban Meyer

crossroadstoday.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleToday is Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. Let’s get caught up. Here are today’s top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:. AP source: Biden, Manchin sharply divided over $2T Dem bill. WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Sen. Joe Manchin are...

www.crossroadstoday.com

The Independent

Nearly a third of Republicans say they will never get vaccinated, new poll finds

At least 30 per cent of Republicans say they may never get a Covid-19 vaccine and only one per cent will get inoculated as soon as possible, according to a new poll by the Monmouth University released on Wednesday.This was in sharp contrast with Democrats — only two per cent said they were likely to never get the jab.About 54 per cent Republicans confirmed that they have received the Covid-19 vaccine, while a whopping 96 per cent Democrats said they are already vaccinated, the poll confirmed.The study titled “National: Most Americans ‘worn out’ by Covid” showed that a large chunk...
Washington Examiner

Joe Biden said in July that if you get vaccinated, you will not get COVID

During a town hall event in July, hosted by CNN’s Don Lemon, President Joe Biden assured the country that if they were vaccinated, they would not contract COVID-19. He said it to motivate people to get vaccinated, but it wasn't true. “You're not going to get COVID if you...
MSNBC

Trump's election theft allies need to be expelled from the House

When then-President Donald Trump was pressuring the Department of Justice to falsely announce fraud in the 2020 presidential election, he knew he wasn’t alone in his efforts. According to handwritten notes from one top DOJ official, Trump on one call ordered them to “just say the election was corrupt + leave the rest to me and the R. Congressmen.”
CBS Pittsburgh

West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin Draws Line In The Sand For Build Back Better Plan

By: KDKA-TV News Staff WASHINGTON (KDKA) – President Joe Biden is now focusing on passing his “Build Back Better” plan. However, West Virginia Democratic Senator Joe Manchin revealed a key stumbling block in the U.S. Senate negotiations. He has drawn a line in the sand, saying the bill must not exceed $1.75 trillion. “I want to make sure we’re upfront, transparent with the public,” Sen. Manchin said. When asked about one of his sticking points, the Child Tax Credit proposal was brought up. “That’s a big one, that’s a big one, it really is,” he said. “But the President makes – whatever he makes a decision to work with, I’m gonna try to work with him, I’m gonna try to work with him. I really am.” Sen. Manchin said he would not compromise by agreeing to a one-year extension of the Child Tax Credit. He did, however, hold out the option of putting it on a separate legislative track outside of the Build Back Better legislation.
CONGRESS & COURTS

