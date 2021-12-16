ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Stylish Subaru Impreza Special Edition Celebrates 30th Anniversary

By Martin Bigg
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 21 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Next year marks the 30th anniversary of the Subaru Impreza, but the Japanese automaker is starting the celebrations early. In Japan, Subaru is launching a new special-edition model that honors 30 years of the car that spawned one of the most legendary rally cars of all time. Dubbed the...

carbuzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

This 647-HP Ford Falcon Is A True Sleeper Sedan

The Ford Mustang is one of the Blue Oval's last-remaining performance cars in the US. Until recently, Australia's Ford Performance Vehicles division also sold the four-door Falcon sports sedan as an alternative. It was last sold in America back in 1970 but the nameplate lived on in Australia until 2016 when the last Falcon rolled off the production line. If it remained in production in the US, it would have been a worthy rival to the Chevrolet SS.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

5 Best Awd Cars to Buy In 2022 According to MotorTrend

AWD cars are versatile cars. All the grip in the world makes them arguably the best option for nearly every scenario and environment. They handle well on tarmac and can dispatch traction losses in the snow and gravel. While AWD cars aren’t the lightest on the planet, some of their AWD systems are sophisticated enough to utilize power extraordinarily efficiently. That said, more power is rarely a bad thing. Here are five of the best AWD cars for 2022, according to MotorTrend.
BUYING CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

The Turbocharged, All-Wheel-Drive Toyota GR Corolla Is a Go!

When Toyota North America executive vice president for sales Bob Carter hinted back in June that the company's Gazoo Racing performance sub-brand would be extended beyond the Supra and 86 coupes, he wasn't teasing. Well-placed sources have confirmed Toyota is working on a GR version of the Corolla. What's more, our sources say the GR Corolla will be all-wheel-drive with a six-speed manual transmission, and will have a more powerful version of the quirky 257-hp, 1.6-liter I-3 engine from the acclaimed, rally-bred GR Yaris under the hood.
CARS
Corbin Times Tribune

Car review: Powerful Subaru all the rage

If you already have a luxury sedan with its silky-smooth ride and posh interior and are craving raw power, this year’s Subaru WRX might be just the ticket for you. It’s aggressive off the line and beyond offering a firm ride, perhaps too stiff while it gives new meaning to loud. It’s a rough-rider for sure and the sedan’s six-speed manual transmission is the only choice to propel upper trim levels.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Subaru Wrx#Subaru Of America#Special Edition#Vehicles#Japanese#Eyesight Accent Black#Eyesight Safety Plus#Advance#Cvt#Awd#Wrx
Truth About Cars

Rare Rides Icons: The V20 Toyota Camry

The Toyota Camry made leaps and bounds after the model debuted as a sedan sub-variant of the Celica in 1980. The first Camry to stand on its own was the V10, a very boxy four-door on sale for just four years, from 1983 to 1986. In the North American market, the front-drive V10 Camry replaced the rear-drive Corona as Toyota’s compact offering. And though the V10 was designed in part with export markets like North America in mind, its successor the V20 used the North American customer as its starting place.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Ultra-Rare Pagani Huayra For Sale With $180,000 Option

It's been ten years since the Pagani Huayra debuted as the replacement for the legendary Zonda. Although the regular Huayra coupe has recently been discontinued, Pagani still sells limited-edition versions of the Huayra such as the Roadster BC and the track-focused Huayra R. Production of the original Huayra was limited...
BUYING CARS
torquenews.com

Forester Sales Now Drop The Most of Any New Subaru SUV Year-To-Date

Before the refreshed 2022 Subaru Forester arrives, sales of the outgoing model sink to new levels. Here is why and what Subaru needs to change. The popular Subaru Forester compact SUV has been the top model in the all-wheel-drive lineup for two years, but that changed in November. Before the refreshed 2022 Forester arrives, the compact SUV sinks to new levels and drops the most in sales of any Subaru SUV year-to-date.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Cars
MotorAuthority

Hyundai Elantra N: Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2022 nominee

With the Elantra N, Hyundai has turned a boring compact sedan into one of the best values for enthusiasts. The Hyundai Elantra N was barely a blip on our radar until late in the year when West Coast Editor Brian Wong drove it and insisted it should be part of the bumper crop of nominees for Motor Authority's Best Car To Buy 2022 award. Wong was floored at the value proposition the Elantra N presented for $32,925.
BUYING CARS
KPVI Newschannel 6

Test Drive 2022 Subaru Ascent: Onyx Edition a real gem of an SUV

I’m no geologist, but when I hear the word onyx I think of a black gem. But Googling reveals that an onyx is a banded mineral, usually black with some white bands but can also range in almost any color. So why all the gem talk?. This week, I’m...
CARS
Roanoke Times

2020 Ice Silver Metallic Subaru Impreza Sport

CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Ice Silver Metallic 2020 Subaru Impreza Sport AWD CVT Lineartronic 2.0L DOHC. * ALG Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards * 2020 KBB.com 10 Coolest New Cars Under $20,000. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and...
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

2022 BMW X3 M Test Drive Review: Cranked Up Crossover

When performance crossovers first appeared, the idea of them being genuine performance vehicles was greeted with scorn. It still is by many enthusiasts, and the BMW X3 M is treated with suspicion. But these people are wrong. They're operating on the assumption that technology hasn't evolved and mitigated weight and center of gravity issues. Sure, a new M4 will be quicker around a track or down your favorite backroad, but an X3 M will still blow your socks off while also having the ability to pack a week's worth of shopping in the back and run the kids to school in comfort. The physics-defying chassis is propelled by a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged straight-six cylinder engine making 473 horsepower. Upgrading to the Competition package brings output up to 503 hp while using the same superb eight-speed automatic transmission and rear-biased all-wheel-drive system. If that recipe sounds familiar, it's because the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio employs an almost identical strategy, while the Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 opts for a V8 instead. The 2021 X3 M was a magnificent piece of kit, but the 2022 model promises updated styling, improved cabin technology, and better performance. And it delivers.
CARS
Carscoops

Subaru XV/Crosstrek Celebrates Its 10th Birthday With Special Edition In Japan

Compact crossovers are becoming more popular in recent years but the Subaru XV / Crosstrek is already 10 years old. Subaru wanted to celebrate the milestone by unveiling a special edition of the current second-generation XV for the Japanese market. The Subaru XV Advance Style Edition gets a number of...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Toyota To Revive MR2 With Help From Suzuki

If there's a hero-to-zero-to-hero story of the modern automotive world, it has to be that of Toyota. Once the pioneers that brought us the 2000GT, AE86, Supra, and the MR2, the brand became an insipid manufacturer of the Prius and other automotive appliances that put you to sleep quicker than a shot of NyQuil. But after Akio Toyoda apologized to the world for producing boring cars, the brand has turned itself around. Not only have we seen the revival of the Supra, two generations of the Toyota 86, and a Corolla that looks good and drives even better, but we're even on the verge of getting a hot hatch in the new GR Corolla. But there's one modern revival fans have been clamoring for that has yet to come to fruition. Toyota still doesn't have a modern successor to the famous MR2. That could all change as a report from Japan's Best Car Web suggests Toyota is enlisting the help of Suzuki and Daihatsu to build a mid-engined sports car.
CARS
motor1.com

Subaru Solterra EV will be AWD-only in Europe, offer 400-km range

The first Subaru Solterra electric vehicle has arrived in Europe as the brand's fourth SUV in the region and first EV. To mark the occasion, the electric SUV in European specification is featured in a 25-minute walkaround video presented by David Dello Stritto, Subaru Europe general manager for sales and marketing.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

2023 Lexus RZ Revealed Before Official Unveiling

This morning, Toyota announced its full battery electric vehicle plans for the coming decade, with 30 dedicated BEVs to go on sale between Toyota and Lexus across the globe by 2030. As part of the announcement, the Japanese automaker showed off a slew of concepts, but hidden among them was Lexus's first all-electric model, the 2023 Lexus RZ. Lexus has been teasing the RZ over the last couple of weeks, but this is our first official look at the electric crossover. No details have been revealed, but we believe an official unveiling is imminent.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Honda Civic Transforms Into Lamborghini Aventador

The divide between the haves and the have-nots has never been wider, and while billionaires play space cowboys, the rest of us work ordinary jobs, and drive ordinary vehicles. The idea of one day owning a supercar like a Ferrari or Lamborghini is so far removed from most of our realities, that we don't even think twice about it, but some petrol heads feel such an urge to drive their dream cars that they end up building them with their own hands.
CARS
torquenews.com

The All-New Subaru Crosstrek 10th Anniversary Edition You Can’t Buy

Subaru announced a new 2022 Subaru Crosstrek 10th anniversary model. But it’s forbidden fruit for U.S. customers. It’s hard to believe, but the Subaru Crosstrek turns ten years old. The Subaru Crosstrek was first announced in the U.S. in 2012 and arrived as a 2013 model year. Subaru Corporation announced a new 2022 Subaru Crosstrek 10th anniversary model to mark the special occasion. But customers in the U.S. can only look and not touch.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Rolls-Royce Dawn Gets Radical New Look And Nearly 700 HP

The Rolls-Royce Dawn is being discontinued in the US after the 2021 model year, and so Novitec is giving the luxury drop-top a very special send-off. Created by Novitec's Spofec Overdose division that specializes in customizing Rolls-Royce cars, the tuner's new take on the Dawn is based on the already-sinister-looking Black Badge model and will certainly attract attention.
CARS
torquenews.com

UPDATE Subaru Outback, Ascent, Legacy Recalled For A Defective Drive Chain

The 2020 Subaru Outback, 2020 Ascent, and 2020 Legacy have been recalled for a defective drive chain that may break, causing loss of power. Here are the complete details. The 2020 Subaru Outback, 2019-2020 Ascent, and 2020 Legacy have been recalled by Subaru of America and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) for a defective drive chain. The NHTSA says the drive chain may break, causing a loss of drive power and could result in an accident.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

20K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

 https://carbuzz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy