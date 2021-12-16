Celebrity Birthdays: Dec. 16

Jaclyn Smith, one of the original ‘Charlie’s Angels,’ looked so youthful while posing beside her son Gaston Richmond in a new photo. Jaclyn Smith truly doesn’t age! The 76-year-old Charlie’s Angels star looked so young and beautiful in her latest Instagram photo, which she uploaded on Wednesday, December 15. The snapshot featured Jaclyn and her son Gaston Richmond, 39, sweetly posing together inside a house in Beverly Hills, California. Jaclyn wrapped her arms around her eldest child, who placed his hand on Jaclyn’s back, as the mother-son duo gave the camera big smiles.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO