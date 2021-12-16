ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Celebrity Birthdays: Dec. 16

Lebanon-Express
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are some of the notable people...

lebanon-express.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Nicole Kidman Is Seen In Rare Photos With Daughters Sunday, 13, & Faith, 10, Arriving In Sydney — Photos

Nicole Kidman touched down in Sydney with daughters Sunday and Faith ahead of the Australian premiere of ‘Being the Ricardos.’. Nicole Kidman is back home in Australia with daughters Sunday, 13, and Faith, 10, after promoting her upcoming film Being the Ricardos in the states. The actress, 54, touched down in Sydney Airport with her kids on Thursday, Dec. 9, looking casual in black pants and a sweater vest, as seen in photos HERE.
CELEBRITIES
BET

Rhonda Stubbins White, ‘Ruthless’ Actress, Dead at 60

Rhonda Stubbins White, a veteran television actress who appeared in various titles, including Tyler Perry's BET+ show Ruthless, has died. She was 60. According to PEOPLE, White's manager confirmed the actress died on Monday (Dec. 6) after a battle with cancer. A friend also shared the news of her passing...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Jurnee Smollett Joins Jamie Foxx, Tommy Lee Jones in Amazon’s ‘The Burial’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jurnee Smollett has landed the female lead in “The Burial,” a new courtroom drama from Amazon Studios. The “Lovecraft Country” actor will star opposite Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones in the Maggie Betts-directed project. Based on a true story, the film follows a bankrupt funeral home owner who decides to sue a rival businessman over a handshake deal gone wrong. The owner hires a flamboyant attorney (Foxx) to handle the case. Smollett will play Foxx’s opposing counsel, sources said. Betts is directing from a script written by Doug Wright. Producers on the film include Bobby Shriver via his Bobby Shriver Inc....
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lesley Stahl
Person
Krysten Ritter
Person
Theo James
Popculture

Netflix Users Only Have Days Left to Watch This Epic Kevin Costner Classic

Right now Netflix has an epic Kevin Costner movie available to stream, but users only have a few days left to watch the classic flick. Head over to the streamer now and queue up Waterworld, a big-budget Costner film from the '90s that also stars Jeanne Tripplehorn, Tina Majorino, and late film icon Dennis Hopper. The movie also featured beloved character actor Michael Jeter, who passed away in 2003.
MOVIES
Insider

The 12 best movies coming to Netflix in December

Watch Netflix original Oscar contenders like "Don't Look Up" and "The Power of the Dog." There are also classics like "Closer," "Tremors," and "Minority Report." For kids, there's Dr. Seuss' "The Cat in the Hat." "The Power of the Dog" (December 1) Director Jane Campion's latest movie is a slow...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birthdays
Deadline

Toni Braxton & Angie Harmon Lifetime Movies Round Out Casts With Eddie Cibrian, Kelly Hu & Kristoffer Polaha

EXCLUSIVE: Lifetime has rounded out cast for both installments of Toni Braxton’s Fallen Angels Murder Club (working title, fka Fallen Angels Book Club), and Angie Harmon’s Barstow (working title) movies. The movies fall under previously signed deals with Braxton and Harmon, in which they will star in and executive produce multiple films for Lifetime. Eddie Cibrian (Northern Lights, CSI Miami) has joined the first installment of Braxton’s Fallen Angels, while Kelly Hu (List of a Lifetime, Scorpion King) joins the cast of the second film. Both films are based on the Hollis Morgan mystery book series by author R. Franklin James. Cibrian...
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

‘Charlie’s Angels’ Star Jaclyn Smith, 76, Cozies Up To Handsome Son Gaston, 39, In Rare Family Photo

Jaclyn Smith, one of the original ‘Charlie’s Angels,’ looked so youthful while posing beside her son Gaston Richmond in a new photo. Jaclyn Smith truly doesn’t age! The 76-year-old Charlie’s Angels star looked so young and beautiful in her latest Instagram photo, which she uploaded on Wednesday, December 15. The snapshot featured Jaclyn and her son Gaston Richmond, 39, sweetly posing together inside a house in Beverly Hills, California. Jaclyn wrapped her arms around her eldest child, who placed his hand on Jaclyn’s back, as the mother-son duo gave the camera big smiles.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Variety

Jennifer Lopez Rom-Com ‘Marry Me’ to Debut Simultaneously in Theaters and on Peacock

“Marry Me,” a musical romantic comedy starring Jennifer Lopez, will debut on Peacock on Feb. 11, 2022, the same day as its theatrical release. The Universal Pictures film was intended to premiere exclusively on the big screen, but the studio opted to shake up its release plan at a time when dramas and comedies — and basically any movie that isn’t part of a major film franchise — have struggled to sell tickets in theaters. Over the weekend, Steven Spielberg’s well-reviewed musical “West Side Story” fell short of box office expectations, continuing a discouraging pandemic-era trend for adult-centric titles, including Will Smith’s...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
extratv

Kyle Richards Dishes on Farrah’s Engagement and Paris’ Wedding, Plus: Her New Christmas Movie!

Kyle Richards and Betsy Brandt are giving “Extra’s” Katie Krause the scoop on their new Peacock Original Christmas movie “The Housewives of the North Pole”!. Kyle also dished on her daughter Farrah Aldjufrie’s engagement to Alex Manos, niece Paris Hilton’s wedding, and the possibility of a reality-show spin-off featuring Kyle’s family and Paris’.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Netflix Top 10: Sandra Bullock’s Comeback Film Hits No. 1, ‘Money Heist’ Continues to Dominate

Sandra Bullock is back on Netflix, and this time, it isn’t blindfolded in a post-apocalyptic horror (a la 2018’s “Bird Box”). Her latest feature flick on the streamer, “The Unforgivable,” directed by Nora Fingscheidt, debuted at No. 1 globally on Dec. 10 and generated 85.86 million hours of subscriber viewership. In the film, Bullock stars as Ruth Slater, a woman recently released from prison who re-enters a society that refuses to forgive her past or the murder she committed. Fingscheidt joins a cohort of female directors and showrunners that dominated Netflix’s Top 10 lists for the week of Dec. 6-12, including...
MOVIES
Variety

‘The Miranda Obsession’: Rachel Brosnahan to Star in, Executive Produce Podcast Drama Series for Audible

Rachel Brosnahan will star in and executive produce “The Miranda Obsession,” a scripted Audible original podcast series inspired by the true story of Miranda Grosvenor — the mysterious woman who seduced powerful men in Hollywood in the ’70s and ’80s over the phone. Brosnahan, who is best known for her Emmy-winning turn in Prime Video’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” will executive produce under her Scrap Paper Pictures banner. She’s joined by an ensemble cast lending their voices to “The Miranda Obsession” that includes Milo Ventimiglia, Josh Groban, John Benjamin Hickey, Harry Lloyd and Morgan Spector. The series is currently in production...
TV SERIES
Effingham Radio

Celebrity Gossip: Bethenny Frankel, Will Forte, Josh Hartnett + More!

BETHENNY FRANKEL NO LONGER HAS TO PAY CHILD SUPPORT: Bethenny Frankel will no longer have to pay child support to her ex-husband, Jason Hoppy. Page Six reports that the judge’s ruling in favor of the Real Housewives Of New York alum was passed down Tuesday (Dec. 7th). During the hearing, Frankel’s lawyer, Allan Mayefsky, asked a judge to allow his client to stop paying child support as their child Bryn, 11, had chosen primarily live with her mother despite a shared custody agreement.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Being the Ricardos’ Stars J.K. Simmons and Nina Arianda on the “Frightening and Daunting Task” of Playing TV Icons

Fred and Ethel Mertz are taking potshots at each other once again — but this time with genuine venom, given that I Love Lucy actors William Frawley and Vivian Vance notoriously disliked each other. In Amazon’s Being the Ricardos, those cutting barbs are delivered with lacerating impact by J.K. Simmons and Nina Arianda, who also plumb deep wells of empathy for both performers in the unguarded moments when they’re not bickering with each other. Aaron Sorkin’s film chronicles a fraught moment in the making of the pioneering 1950s sitcom during the Hollywood Blacklist era, when stars Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy