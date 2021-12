New Jersey high school wrestling is back and in full effect. After a delayed, shortened and unpredictable season last year, the 2021-2022 season is, at least for now, set to be a return to normalcy, relatively speaking at least. Covid-19 will still be something teams have to be warry of, but unlike last year this season is set to have a full dual season and a team tournament. There are few areas in the state more excited about that then Hunterdon county. Here’s a look at how the season is shaping up for the Hunterdon schools.

