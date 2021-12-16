ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tech Bytes: Apple’s back to work, Honda tests new system, Minecraft hits YouTube milestone

By Lauren Rude
 21 hours ago

(WHTM) — Apple is now saying corporate employees will return to the office on a date “yet to be determined.” Workers were supposed to go back on Feb. 1. Apple is also giving every employee $1,000 for their work at home expenses.

Honda is testing a new system that could help in repairing the nation’s crumbling infrastructure. It’s designed to detect faded lane markers and road damage by using a car’s existing cameras and navigation system. The data will be uploaded to alert transportation departments about potential hazards.

Finally, a big milestone for Minecraft videos on YouTube. All videos about the game on the site have collectively been watched over one trillion times. YouTube notes, if each of those views is just one second long, they would add up to over 30,000 years.

