Serbia suspends lithium mine plans after protests

Belarus's exiled opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya on Tuesday told AFP she will not "cry" over a lengthy prison term the regime in Minsk handed to her husband Sergei Tikhanovsky. Instead, she vowed to AFP in an interview, she will redouble her efforts to galvanise the EU to put more pressure on Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko in the name of democracy. "I'm not going to, you know, to be panicked because of this because I understand that we don't have time to cry, we don't have time to think about it too much," she said. It was Tikhanovskaya's first media reaction after a Belarus court earlier Tuesday sentenced Sergei Tikhanovsky to 18 years behind bars.

ADVOCACY ・ 2 DAYS AGO