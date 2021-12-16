ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

On my 2022 wishlist: Verified regenerative agriculture outcomes

By Theresa Lieb GreenBiz Group
GreenBiz
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article is adapted from the Food Weekly newsletter. One of the most notable developments in 2021 was regenerative agriculture’s move to the mainstream. The concept has come a long way since its origination from the organic community. From early adoption by corporate pioneers such as General Mills and Danone, it...

www.greenbiz.com

Comments / 0

Related
Agriculture Online

Q&A: Ben Laine, dairy analyst with Rabo AgriFinance

The U.S. dairy industry continues to grapple with the ripple effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the market’s reaction to unprecedented uncertainties. Ben Laine, dairy analyst with Rabo AgriFinance, discusses what has occurred over the past several months, what producers might expect in the coming months, and the need for dynamic risk management strategies.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Consolidation of agricultural land can contribute to agricultural sustainability in China

China's agricultural sector is dominated by smallholder farms, which mostly exhibit relatively low nutrient use efficiency, low agricultural income and substantial non-point-source pollution. Here we assess the spatial feasibility and cost-effectiveness of agricultural land consolidation in China by integrating data from over 40,000 rural surveys, ecological modelling and geostatistical analysis. We found that 86% of Chinese croplands could be consolidated to establish a large-scale farming regime with an average field size greater than 16"‰ha. This would result in a 59% and 91% increase in knowledge exchange and machinery use, respectively, contributing to a 24% reduction in total nitrogen input, an 18% increase in nitrogen use efficiency and a 39% reduction in labour requirement, while doubling labour income. Despite requiring a one-time investment of approximate US$370 billion for land consolidation, total agricultural profits would double due to agricultural production costs being halved.
AGRICULTURE
MyChesCo

Federal Government Unlocks Approximately $1 Billion for Meat and Poultry Processors and Food Supply Chain Infrastructure

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Tom Vilsack recently announced USDA is deploying $100 million under the new Food Supply Chain Guaranteed Loan Program to make available nearly $1 billion in loan guarantees; these loan guarantees will back private investment in processing and food supply infrastructure that will strengthen the food supply chain for the American people.
AGRICULTURE
agdaily.com

Check your mail: USDA to conduct study about ag producers

The U.S. Department of Agriculture conducts many studies and research projects to find out more information about our nation’s producers. This month, the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) is conducting the 2021 Farm Producer Study to improve knowledge and understanding of agricultural producers and help USDA improve services to them.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Regenerative Agriculture#Organic Agriculture#Soil Health#Soil Life#Food Weekly#General Mills#Danone#The Rodale Institute#Usda
cbs19news

Loan program takes aim at challenges facing America's food supply chain

WASHINGTON (CBS19 NEWS) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture has launched a program to back private investment in processing and food supply infrastructure. Secretary Tom Vilsack recently announced the USDA is deploying $100 million under the Food Supply Chain Guaranteed Loan Program to make nearly $1 billion in loan guarantees available.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Danone’s offer is a ‘small step,’ say Northeast organic dairy farmers

Groups representing organic dairy farmers in the Northeast said Danone North America, owner of Horizon Organic, needs to do more to cushion farmers against its decision to pull out of the region. Danone said it would extend contracts with 89 dairy farmers for an additional six months, provide a transition payment to the producers, and explore “co-investment solutions” with state and federal officials.
AGRICULTURE
iheart.com

USDA studying agricultural producers

The Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service is conducting the 2021 Farm Producer Study. The study seeks to improve knowledge and understanding of agricultural producers and help USDA improve services to them. A brief questionnaire will mail this month to approximately 75,000 U.S. agricultural producers across the country. Taking no more than ten minutes to complete, the questionnaire asks participants for demographic and basic farm information.
AGRICULTURE
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Fetzer Vineyards in Mendocino County gets regenerative organic agriculture certification

Fetzer Vineyards has achieved Regenerative Organic Certified for all of its Mendocino County vineyard holdings and winery. The Hopldand-based vintner stated it is the world’s largest to obtain that certification, and is the third winery to be verified under the standard, which publicly debuted in 2020. The protocol is intended for food, beverage, textile and personal care products. It “assures shoppers certified farms and products meet the highest standards environmentally, ethically and socially,” the winery stated.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
TechCrunch

Phytoform plants $5.7M into climate-resistant crop technology

The biotechnology company with headquarters in London and Boston announced $5.7 million in funding, led by Eniac Ventures, to scale its artificial intelligence genome editing technology aimed at improving crops. Phytoform was started by William Pelton and Nicolas Kral in 2017 while the two were finishing up their PhD degrees....
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

Family Farms: What Does the Size Breakdown Look Like in the U.S.?

Last week, the USDA’s Economic Research Service (ERS) released its annual report exploring characteristics of U.S. farms: “America’s Diverse Family Farms: 2021 Edition.” Today’s update includes highlights from the report, which was written by Christine Whitt, Jessica E. Todd, and Andrew Keller. The report noted...
AGRICULTURE
pnwag.net

USDA Preparing For Agricultural Outlook Forum

The 90th annual USDA Outlook Forum is set for February, but it will be here before you know it. “This year’s theme is new paths to sustainability and productivity growth.”. USDA Chief Economist Seth Meyer says the emphasis will be on innovative ways that Ag producers can achieve both...
AGRICULTURE
hoosieragtoday.com

Farmers Struggle with Skyrocketing Fertilizer Prices

Fertilizer prices continue to skyrocket, as much as 300% in some areas, as farmers grapple with increased costs as they prepare for the 2022 growing season. The American Farm Bureau Federation’s latest Market Intel examines the short- and long-term factors impacting fertilizer supply and demand. Farm Bureau economists found...
AGRICULTURE
kosu.org

Small farms are producing less and facing money problems

A new report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture shows the percentage of farms that are small and family-owned remains steady, but they produce less and experience growing financial peril. The USDA Economic Research Service last week released its latest America's Diverse Family Farms report that provides the latest statistics...
AGRICULTURE
geneticliteracyproject.org

Viewpoint: Regenerative farming modeled on organic agriculture could reduce greenhouse gas emissions, pro-organic study claims

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. A recent study by Bain & Company and Nature United, the Canadian affiliate organization of the Nature Conservancy, shows that...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
albuquerqueexpress.com

Star Royalties and Bluesource Announce Regenerative Agriculture Carbon Program

All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2021 / Star Royalties Ltd. (the 'Company' or 'Star Royalties') (TSXV:STRR)(OTCQX:STRFF), through its wholly-owned, pure-green subsidiary, Green Star Royalties ('Green Star Royalties'), is pleased to announce a first-of-its-kind agreement with Blue Source, LLC ('Bluesource') to create premium, verified carbon offset credits that will reward the adoption of regenerative agriculture practices by North American farmers.
AGRICULTURE
Food & Wine

What Is 'Low Carbon Beef?'

Beef production is regularly cited as a key contributor to climate change, primarily due to the amount of greenhouse gases — especially methane — it produces. But not all beef is created equal, at least according to Low Carbon Beef (LCB), a company that certifies cattle raised with lower greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. And thanks to a recent USDA approval, you may soon be seeing Low Carbon Beef certifications on retail beef labels.
AGRICULTURE
drgnews.com

USDA to beginning National Agricultural Classification Survey

USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service mails the National Agricultural Classification Survey this month (Dec. 2021). The survey goes to more than a million potential U.S. agricultural producers, in preparation for the 2022 Census of Agriculture. The survey will ask recipients if they are involved in agricultural activity and for basic farm information. Response to the survey is required by law for all who receive the questionnaire, even if the recipient is not an active farmer or rancher.
AGRICULTURE
News Channel Nebraska

Dan Gillespie Soil Health Fund established to promote regenerative agriculture

BATTLE CREEK, Neb. – Battle Creek no-till farmer and advocate Dan Gillespie sought to leave any land he farmed in better condition than he found it. Nebraska Community Foundation (NCF), in collaboration with the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District, announced Monday a new NCF affiliated fund to ensure Gillespie’s philosophy continues to inspire farmers in Nebraska and surrounding states for years to come.
BATTLE CREEK, NE
MyChesCo

USDA Establishes Food Purchase Program

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) this week announced the establishment of the Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program (LFPA) that will award up to $400 million for emergency food assistance purchases of domestic local foods. Utilizing American Rescue Plan funds, these purchases will help to transform the food system and build back a better food system—one that is fair, competitive, distributed, and resilient because the purchases will expand local and regional markets and place an emphasis on purchasing from historically underserved farmers and ranchers. The awards will be made through non-competitive cooperative agreements with state and tribal governments.
AGRICULTURE
wholefoodsmagazine.com

SIMPLi Achieves Regenerative Organic Certification

Baltimore, MD—SIMPLi has achieved Regenerative Organic Certification (ROC) for its quinoa and lupini beans, according to a press release. Specifically, its quinoa and bean producers in Peru have received ROC Bronze from the Regenerative Organic Alliance. “The responsibilities of farmers and food producers, and the role they play in...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy