ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Google Fiber in early talks with Columbia to bring gigabit internet to city

By Zachary Farwell
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 21 hours ago

COLUMBIA, Mo.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Google Fiber's name has been corrected.

Google Fiber may soon offer its gigabit internet service to customers in Mid-Missouri.

The company and Columbia talked on Tuesday about what it would take to bring Google Fiber to the city.

A spokesman for Columbia said the conversation focused on the permitting and inspection processes within the city's right of way and utility easements.

At this time, there isn't a timeline for when Google Fiber could bring its internet service to Columbia or what parts of the city it would serve.

The spokesman for Columbia summarized the conversation with Google Fiber as a fact-finding exercise for the company.

A Google Fiber spokesperson provided ABC 17 News with the following statement:

"Google Fiber is committed to connecting more people to gigabit internet that's open, fast, reliable, and fairly priced. We appreciate the city of Columbia taking the time to discuss their vision and believe that this presents an incredible opportunity to deliver super-fast gigabit internet to the entire city."

Google Fiber provides its internet service to a limited number of communities across the United States. That includes parts of the Kansas City area.

The post Google Fiber in early talks with Columbia to bring gigabit internet to city appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
City
Columbia, MO
Columbia, MO
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gigabit#Google Fiber#Abc 17 News#Abc17news
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri Task Force 1 deployed as a type III team to tornado damage in Kentucky

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Missouri Task Force 1 has been activated for deployment to Kentucky in response to the devastating tornados that struck the state on Friday evening. Task Force 1 has been activated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency to deploy as a type III task force and join Indiana Task Force 1, Tennessee Task The post Missouri Task Force 1 deployed as a type III team to tornado damage in Kentucky appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Google
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Jefferson City state building owners do not plan to rebuild

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Bernard Groner and P&G Development Company have notified the state they do not intend to rebuild, according to Chris Moreland, public information officer for the Office of Administration. According to the cause of fire report, the fire did at least $2.5 million in damage. After the building caught fire in Nov., Groner has The post Jefferson City state building owners do not plan to rebuild appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy