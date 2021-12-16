Google Fiber in early talks with Columbia to bring gigabit internet to city

COLUMBIA, Mo.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Google Fiber's name has been corrected.

Google Fiber may soon offer its gigabit internet service to customers in Mid-Missouri.

The company and Columbia talked on Tuesday about what it would take to bring Google Fiber to the city.

A spokesman for Columbia said the conversation focused on the permitting and inspection processes within the city's right of way and utility easements.

At this time, there isn't a timeline for when Google Fiber could bring its internet service to Columbia or what parts of the city it would serve.

The spokesman for Columbia summarized the conversation with Google Fiber as a fact-finding exercise for the company.

A Google Fiber spokesperson provided ABC 17 News with the following statement:

"Google Fiber is committed to connecting more people to gigabit internet that's open, fast, reliable, and fairly priced. We appreciate the city of Columbia taking the time to discuss their vision and believe that this presents an incredible opportunity to deliver super-fast gigabit internet to the entire city."

Google Fiber provides its internet service to a limited number of communities across the United States. That includes parts of the Kansas City area.

