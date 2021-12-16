Who Has the Hottest Lights? Vote for Your Favorite Utica Fire House Light Display

While the home is stunning, the $10,000,000 price tag is all about the stunning expanse of 500 plus acres on Katskill Bay. I tend to do this to myself every summer. While just perusing homes online, I will always gravitate to the lakeside spots that are way outside of my price range. But hey, one can dream! This Katskill Bay home on the eastern shore of Lake George up on Realtor.com fills the bill of not only dream home but dream spread. While the 4 bedroom, 3 bath 4,600 square foot home itself is stunning, the 537 acres of prime Adirondack Mountain real estate is a big part of that price tag. Imagine the privacy you could enjoy on that acreage. Or what you could do with the land? You could build your own secret concert venue if you wanted! Check out the home and land for yourself in the stunning photos below.

