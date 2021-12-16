ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Who Has the Hottest Lights? Vote for Your Favorite Utica Fire House Light Display

By Andrew Derminio
 21 hours ago
All of the firehouses across the City of Utica are glowing as the voting is underway for best decorated in the Utica Fire Department. This competition has really heated up and the members of each of the firehouses have been feverishly decorating and putting up lights on their respective workplaces. Some...

