There are just two teams - the New York Mets and Oakland Athletics - looking for a manager for the 2022 season, and both are interested in Astros bench coach Joe Espada. Espada is one of three finalists for the vacant Mets job and will get a second interview in New York on Thursday, according to ESPN's Buster Olney. The 46-year-old coach also interviewed with the A's earlier this month and, according to multiple reports, is one of six candidates being considered for the job.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO