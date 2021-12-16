Exhibition Case holds rings, coins, cufflinks, and other tiny precious treasures

Invest in a revolutionary piece of tech: the OPPO Air Glass AR eyewear. Equipped with advanced technology, the Spark Micro Projector and cutting-edge Micro LED, this eyewear supports four different user interactions through voice, touch, and head movement and motion. As a result, you can access information faster and easier rather than reaching for your phone. Designed to revolutionize how you view and consume information, the OPPO Air Glass boasts an easy-to-use display. Furthermore, this eyewear also comes with preinstalled apps, including Weather, Calendar, Health, Teleprompter, Translation, and Navigation. The screen presents key messages in front of your eyes with a brightness of up to three million nits. Additionally, OPPO’s self-developed Spark Micro Projector is the size of a coffee bean to create a lightweight, functional pair of glasses. This projector features a CNC metal enclosure to provide exceptional heat dissipation and stability.
