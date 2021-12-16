Exhibition Case holds rings, coins, cufflinks, and other tiny precious treasures

Designed with mobile ergonomics in mind, the Lull World freelance workspace lets you get the job done without back pain. From a Ukrainian product designer, Yurii Cegla, this remote work solution helps you stay comfortable while sitting for long periods of time. You have to do so for work, but this allows you to enjoy the pleasure of mobile working. That’s because you can use it in the office, at home, in the yard, or on the beach. The Lull World seated hammock has its own folding frame and super-comfortable dynamic zero gravity position. In fact, this positioning shifts pressure from your lower back to your whole body, moving the muscles during prolonged sitting. Furthermore, you can add features like integrated lighting, sun and mosquito protection, universal laptop holders, consoles for drinks, and computer mice. Finally, the premium set also includes an inbuilt power bank and heating system.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO