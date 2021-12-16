ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lions in advanced protocols as they prepare for Cardinals

By Ken Delaney
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleALLEN PARK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Detroit Lions are one of seven teams...

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The DeAndre Hopkins News

DeAndre Hopkins has already missed a few games this season due to a hamstring injury. Unfortunately, it’s possible that he’ll have to miss more time due to a new ailment. On Tuesday, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury confirmed that Hopkins underwent an MRI on his leg after Monday night’s loss to the Rams.
NFL
AllLions

Todd McShay Projects Detroit Lions' Next Starting Quarterback

The Detroit Lions will play the final four remaining games on their 2021 schedule and then start the long process of retooling a roster that is as good as their record indicates. If the team ends up securing the No. 1 overall pick, many NFL pundits have started to mock...
NFL
NBC Sports

Matthew Stafford fumbled, and appeared to be the only one who realized it

In the third quarter of Monday Night Football, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford fumbled, and the Cardinals missed a huge opportunity to recover it — because Stafford was the only one in the vicinity who recognized that he fumbled. With the Rams at the Cardinals’ 6-yard line, Stafford was hit...
NFL
#American Football#Wkzo Am Fm#The Detroit Lions#The Arizona Cardinals
FanSided

Shame on whoever decided to open the Cardinals roof on Monday night

The Arizona Cardinals have not learned how to create a home-field advantage and it worked against them on Monday night in a loss to the Los Angeles Rams. The first thing a team should have at home are fans going absolutely ballistic and making noise to help the team throughout the game. The Arizona Cardinals looked at that chance and said, “nah, we’re good,” and decided to open the roof to State Farm Stadium.
NFL
Detroit Lions
Arizona Cardinals
SB Nation

Here’s what the NFL playoff picture looks like going into Week 15

We had some major movement in the playoff picture this week, so let’s waste no time and dive in. No. 1: New England Patriots (9-4) Remaining opponents: Bills, Colts, Jaguars, Dolphins. Projected finish: 12-5 Well, here we are. The Patriots have gone 7-0 in the last eight weeks, and...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Announces Kickoff Time Change For Cowboys-Cardinals

The NFL is moving the kickoff time of Week 17’s matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys. In order to give the two division leaders a better TV viewing spot, the game, previously scheduled for 1 p.m. ET, will now begin at 4:25 p.m. ET. Televised on Fox,...
NFL

