Lions in advanced protocols as they prepare for Cardinals

DeAndre Hopkins has already missed a few games this season due to a hamstring injury. Unfortunately, it’s possible that he’ll have to miss more time due to a new ailment. On Tuesday, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury confirmed that Hopkins underwent an MRI on his leg after Monday night’s loss to the Rams.
The Detroit Lions will play the final four remaining games on their 2021 schedule and then start the long process of retooling a roster that is as good as their record indicates. If the team ends up securing the No. 1 overall pick, many NFL pundits have started to mock...
The Arizona Cardinals have done pretty well this season. They came into their latest encounter against the Rams after winning two games on the trot. They were looking to consolidate their position at the top of the table in the NFC West. Although they are still placed on the top, things didn’t go according to plan for them against the Rams.
In the third quarter of Monday Night Football, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford fumbled, and the Cardinals missed a huge opportunity to recover it — because Stafford was the only one in the vicinity who recognized that he fumbled. With the Rams at the Cardinals’ 6-yard line, Stafford was hit...
The Arizona Cardinals have not learned how to create a home-field advantage and it worked against them on Monday night in a loss to the Los Angeles Rams. The first thing a team should have at home are fans going absolutely ballistic and making noise to help the team throughout the game. The Arizona Cardinals looked at that chance and said, “nah, we’re good,” and decided to open the roof to State Farm Stadium.
It was often mentioned after the Rams acquired Matthew Stafford from the Lions that the veteran quarterback has never won a playoff game. And prior to Monday night’s win over the Lions, he had never even beaten a team with at least 10 wins in his entire career. Part...
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford continues to be a polarizing player in the National Football League. Prior to his stellar performance against the Arizona Cardinals, the debate again waged on regarding the 33-year-old's capability of leading his team to victory against a quality opponent. Last week, Dan Orlovsky and...
With just four weeks left to play in the season, you'd think that the NFL playoff picture would be clearing up at this point, but instead, it's somehow gotten more confusing. Heading into Week 15, all 14 playoff berths are still up for grabs, which marks just the third time since 1978 that we haven't seen a single team clinch a playoff berth through 14 weeks.
Larry Fitzgerald always knows the score. He always knows how much time is left on the clock. He must know this is his last, best chance to put a few more Sundays on top of the sundae, ending a glorious career with one more shot at a Super Bowl. As...
We had some major movement in the playoff picture this week, so let’s waste no time and dive in. No. 1: New England Patriots (9-4) Remaining opponents: Bills, Colts, Jaguars, Dolphins. Projected finish: 12-5 Well, here we are. The Patriots have gone 7-0 in the last eight weeks, and...
A new report is clarifying recent buzz about Larry Fitzgerald returning to his beloved Arizona Cardinals. John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports reported on Thursday that the 11-time Pro Bowl receiver will not be coming out of retirement to rejoin the team. Rumors began circulating this week of a potential Cardinals...
The NFL is moving the kickoff time of Week 17’s matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys. In order to give the two division leaders a better TV viewing spot, the game, previously scheduled for 1 p.m. ET, will now begin at 4:25 p.m. ET. Televised on Fox,...
