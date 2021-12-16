ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Song of the Day: Frank Zappa, “Magic Fingers (Version B, Mix Outtake)”

jazziz.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Frank Zappa Trust and UMe have released an exciting alternate version of “Magic Fingers” from Frank Zappa’s soundtrack for 200 Motels, which celebrates...

www.jazziz.com

Comments / 0

Related
101.5 WPDH

Slash Reveals Album That Made Him Want to Learn Guitar

Guitar greats don't just pick up the instrument the day they were born. There's usually an inspiration that inspires a desire to pick up the guitar, and during a chat with producer Dave Cobb on Apple Music's Southern Accents Radio, Slash revealed that the album that got him first playing guitar was Cream's Disraeli Gears.
ROCK MUSIC
liveforlivemusic.com

Pink Floyd Quietly Releases 12 Rare 1970–1972 Concerts On Streaming Services [Listen]

Careful with those tapes, Eugune; this week saw Pink Floyd unceremoniously upload 12 rare live concerts from 1970–1972 to streaming services. These bootleg recordings hear the British psych juggernauts exploring their early material as well as previewing what would form 1973’s The Dark Side of the Moon. Recorded...
MUSIC
JamBase

Remembering Frank Zappa: Performing In Austria In 1988

Frank Zappa sadly died on this date in 1993 just 17 days before his 53rd birthday after a yearslong battle with cancer. The legendary composer, bandleader, guitarist and activist was born on December 21, 1940 in Baltimore. Zappa helped form The Mothers Of Invention in 1965 and the band’s 1966 double LP debut, Freak Out!, put FZ on the path to becoming one of the most prolific and influential artists of the 20th century.
MUSIC
Guitar Player

Watch Frank Zappa Play One of His Greatest Solos On His Final Tour

Released in 1979, Frank Zappa’s monumental Joe’s Garage is a three-part rock opera which tells the story of a character called Joe who forms a garage band using “a cheesy little amp with a sign on the front that said Fender Champ.” Unfortunately, poor young Joe’s comically tragic life spins out of control across all six sides of the triple album, with Zappa covering a vast amount of musical ground along the way.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Zappa
udiscovermusic.com

Writing Music To Find Out What It Sounds Like: The Singular Frank Zappa

Individualists that make a mark on the rock mainstream are hard to come by. Today we celebrate the memory of a complete one-off. Frank Zappa passed away, surrounded by his family, on December 4, 1993. He was only 52, and had been diagnosed with prostate cancer two years earlier. With a certain fond irreverence that he would have enjoyed, his family announced: “Composer Frank Zappa left for his final tour just before 6:00 pm on Saturday.”
MUSIC
jazziz.com

Frank Zappa, Frank Sinatra, Thundercat & More: The Week in Jazz

The Week in Jazz is your roundup of new and noteworthy stories from the jazz world. It’s a one-stop destination for the music news you need to know. Let’s take it from the top. Noteworthy. New Short Film Celebrates 60 Years of Impulse! Records: Famed director/photographer Atiba Jefferson...
MUSIC
jazziz.com

Song of the Day: Barry Harris, “Body and Soul”

Barry Harris died on December 8, aged 91. An acclaimed pianist/composer, Harris began learning piano at the age of four and emerged during the bebop period, accompanying the likes of Charlie Parker, Miles Davis and Lester Young in his formative years. He soon garnered much respect as a bandleader in his own right, as well as a passionate educator. He taught several generations of jazz greats and continued to teach to the end, including during the pandemic, via Zoom sessions.
MUSIC
jazziz.com

Song of the Day: Kenny G, “Legacy” feat. “The Sound” of Stan Getz

Kenny G has released his first album in six years, New Standards, via Concord Jazz. “The jazz community is gonna hate it,” said the saxophonist. “And that doesn’t concern me.” Indeed, Kenny G may be one of the best-selling and successful instrumentalists of recent memory. However, he remains a deeply polarising figure. New Standards draws inspiration from the ballads of the ’50s and ’60s. While some of its tracks share a title with some of jazz’s most beloved compositions, including “Milestones” and “Blue Skies,” they are originals. Among the most intriguing tracks is “Legacy,” which features “The Sound” of saxophonist Stan Getz. The track was achieved with authorized sample programming by Jochem van der Saag, which makes use of sample notes to create a brand new melody that Getz never played before. No doubt, many will find this experiment controversial. Which side are you on?
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outtake#200 Motels#The Frank Zappa Trust#Super Deluxe Edition#Motels Ost
Rolling Stone

Rare, Early David Bowie Demo Heads to Auction

British auctioneer Wessex Auction Rooms is anticipating bids as high as £12,000 for the upcoming sale of a vinyl record featuring a rare recording of David Bowie from 1965 — back when he fronted the band Davy Jones and the Lower Third — in an auction on Thursday. (per Variety) Written by John Dee and Jack Tarr and helmed by producer Shel Talmy, a Sixties hitmaker, the 56-year-old recording “I Want You Love” is an early Bowie demo, eventually recorded and released by the Pretty Things on their 1965 sophomore album Get the Picture. Keeping with the pre-NFT times, the buyer...
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Pink Floyd Release A Dozen Vintage Live Albums

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd have released a dozen vintage live albums from the early 1970s. According to Ultimate Classic Rock, the band hasn't publicly commented on the recordings, all of which feature the group in performance between 1970 and 1972. The series of live albums capture Pink Floyd during a period...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

New Zappa book to be published in New Year

Two decades of conversations between Frank Zappa and Dutch musician, composer, producer, and radio personality and Zappa expert Co De Kloet are to be published in a brand new book, Frank And Co: Conversations With Frank Zappa 1977-1993, which is to be published by Jawbone Press on February 25. De...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Rolling Stone

Pink Floyd to Bring Blinking Light Back on ‘Pulse’ Reissue

Pink Floyd will release a “restored and re-edited” edition of their Pulse concert film, which documented the band’s gargantuan Division Bell tour, next year. The film will be available on Blu-ray and DVD on Feb. 18. The film documented the band’s Oct. 20, 1994 appearance at London’s Earl’s Court and features a full performance of The Dark Side of the Moon. The band’s core lineup for the concerts featured guitarist David Gilmour, keyboardist Richard Wright, and drummer Nick Mason. The upgraded film previously featured in Pink Floyd’s The Later Years box set in 2019. For that release, Aubrey “Po” Powell of the...
MUSIC
thebrag.com

Heavy metal Christmas: listen to a mashup of ‘Deck the Halls’ and Black Sabbath’s ‘War Pigs’

If you’ve always thought Christmas should be more heavy metal, that’s where YouTuber Aaron Gage comes in. Last year, the performer shared a teasing snippet of himself playing the opening bars of the classic Black Sabbath hit ‘War Pigs’ while singing the lyrics to ‘Deck the Halls’. What a great mind. One year later and he’s released the full thing. “You asked, and I finally delivered,” Gage wrote in the YouTube description. “Hope you all enjoy!”
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Verdine White: “Apart from the drums, the bass is the instrument you need to play the longest to become truly funky”

There’s no arguing with Verdine White. Now 70, but with the energy of a bassist half his age, he’s seen it all. Back in 2004, we asked him about his bass philosophy, and specifically about funk, and he went into a friendly diatribe about how important it is to get the feel right, as well as the evils of picks, the usefulness of a classical education, and a highly unlikely influence from the north-west of England.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.
MUSIC
jazziz.com

Mambo Suave: Guitarist Ray Obiedo Returns with Another Helping of Sultry Latin Grooves

Even back when he was a Billboard charting artist, Ray Obiedo’s music was too eclectic to fit snugly into any single genre. In 1989, as the radio format that would eventually evolve into smooth jazz was exploding, the veteran Bay Area guitarist signed to Windham Hill and launched a prolific decade of recording that included.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

We regret to inform you that Eric Clapton is at it again

Eric Clapton doubles down on his anti-vaxxer stance in a podcast appearance, while blaming a bad Rolling Stone review for the demise of legendary late-60s rockers Cream. It seems a quiet and dignified retirement isn't on the cards for Eric Clapton, as the guitarist recently appeared on The Defender, a podcast hosted by vocal anti-vaccine campaigner Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. (Yes, he is a relation.)
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy