Aerie Pharmaceuticals appoints new CEO

Westside Regional Medical Center is a facility of HCA East Florida, the most extensive healthcare system in Eastern Florida and an affiliate of Hospital Corporation of America. “Our new installation agreement with Westside Regional Medical Center increases our clinical reach across the state, with an installation in both the north and south regions of Florida. We are thrilled to partner with another leading HCA Healthcare-operated institution and continue to solidify our commitment to arrhythmia patient care across the state of Florida,” commented Kenneth L. Londoner, Chairman and CEO of BioSig Technologies, Inc.

