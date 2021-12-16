ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerie Pharmaceuticals appoints new CEO

By Dulan Lokuwithana
 21 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) has named Raj Kannan, a former executive at Merck KGaA (OTCPK:MKGAF) (OTCPK:MKKGY), as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer effective Dec. 20. Raj, a 25-year veteran in leadership, will also join Aerie’s board...

