Saint Louis, MO

Smash and grab thieves hit DGX on Washington Avenue

By Jason Maxwell
 21 hours ago

ST. LOUIS – Smash and grab thieves hit the DGX store on Washington Avenue and North 7th Street in Downtown St. Louis early Thursday morning.

The incident happened just before 3:30 a.m. Officers arrived on scene to find the front window smashed. Police are now looking at surveillance videos to determine what was taken and identify any suspects.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene.

FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

