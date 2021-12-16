ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kate Middleton Praised: Duchess Described As 'Flourishing' Ahead Of 'Milestone' January Birthday

Praises have always flown for Kate Middleton. Aside from fans and supporters, she, also, receives compliments from several royal commentators and experts.

Kate MiddletonReuters

Recently, another set of commendations emerged for the Duchess of Cambridge. This comes as her birthday is fastly approaching, marking a new milestone in her life.

Speaking to People, a royal insider deemed her "flourishing" as she nears her 40th year. She has reportedly "really come into her own," adding that she is "more and more impressive as time goes on."

